Abilene Association of Realtors to host free home buying seminars
This November The Abilene Association of Realtors is partnering with The City of Abilene to connect potential homebuyers with the resources they’ll need in the home buying process. We find out what help is available and how you can RSVP for the free seminar. Free Home Buying Seminars. SPONSORED...
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 24th
Most of the Big Country continues to be in desperate need of rainfall and we will see chances today but unfortunately those opportunities will be short lived. For this afternoon, we will see a 60% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers early otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.
10 Big Country schools mentioned in latest Harris Ratings Top 25
The Albany Lions and the Hawley Bearcats are the highest ranked teams in the Big Country at number two in the state in their respective divisions. Cooper is the only newcomer to the Top 25 this week. They enter the 10th week of the season at 19th in the Class 5A Division II ratings. They are three spots behind Wylie.
Warhawks fall on Homecoming to Bulldogs, 17-10
The McMurry Warhawks hosted the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs in their final home game of the regular season. The Warhawks couldn’t get much going offensively in the first half, but picked up their lone touchdown score of the game in the fourth quarter with under a minute left in the game.
