ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, report says

By The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNL7F_0ii0xR8800

PARIS — (AP) — The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to a news report.

The move came after several offensive comments from Ye, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," parent company Kering told Women's Wear Daily in response to a query Friday without elaborating.

The company did not respond to multiple emails and calls from The Associated Press requesting comment. A representative for Ye also did not respond to a request for comment.

Ye had collaborated in several areas with Balenciaga and its artistic director, Demna Gvasalia. The label has also had an active relationship with Kim Kardashian, Ye’s ex-wife, who has appeared in their advertising campaigns and credits her former husband with introducing her to the brand.

Ye was recently blocked from posting on Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. He has also suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.”

After getting locked out of the social media platforms, he's offered to buy right-wing-friendly social network Parler.

During Paris Fashion Week, the rapper walked as a model in Balenciaga’s ready-to-wear show — what designer Gvasalia at the time called an “iconic moment.” He was then seen at Givenchy’s collection wearing a Balenciaga-branded black tooth brace.

Ye was also criticized that week for wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris and the shirt made an appearance on the runway itself. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, White Lives Matter is a neo-Nazi group.

In recent weeks, Ye has ended Yeezy's association with Gap and has told Bloomberg that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers. Adidas has placed its sneaker deal with Ye under review, and JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship — although the banking breakup was in the works even before Ye's antisemitic comments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Adidas drops Kanye West over antisemitic comments

Adidas has spilt ways with entertainer Ye, otherwise known as Kanye West. The German sportswear company announced that it has dropped Ye after the rapper’s recent antisemitic remarks, The Associated Press reported. The move comes weeks after Adidas called the partnership “one of the most successful collaborations in our...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown part with Kanye West's Donda Sports after rapper's antisemitic remarks

Aaron Donald announced on Tuesday that he's parting Kanye West's Donda Sports in the aftermath of the rapper's antisemitic remarks. The Los Angeles Rams All-Pro announced his decision on Twitter. A minute later, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown also announced his departure from Donda Sports, a day after he declared that he was sticking with West's sports agency.
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy