Detroit Sports Nation

Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Yardbarker

Who’s in, Who’s out: Cowboys vs Lions Week 7 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) welcome the Detroit Lions (2-4) into Jerry World in week seven and will look to bounce back from their week six loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0). Since week one, the most notable name on the injury report has been quarterback Dak Prescott. While the team has won without him in the lineup, there is no doubt not only Prescott wanted to play, but many fans were eager to see him return.
numberfire.com

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
Yardbarker

Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will return home to play at Ford Field next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It will be the first home game since the team lost, 48-45, to the Seattle Seahawks in early October. Since then, the team has lost to the Patriots on the road. Following their...
