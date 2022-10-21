Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: Refs said Trevon Diggs 'had both hands and possession of' INT
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nearly eight years after they watched a flag get picked up for pass interference in the playoffs, the Detroit Lions found themselves on the wrong end of another officiating controversy against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted a Jared Goff pass early...
Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys, the Lions and the officials converge to beat Detroit in Dallas
“It’s despicable how badly the refs screwed the Lions there.”. That’s a direct quote from Lions radio broadcast sideline reporter, and former Pro Bowl offensive lineman, T.J. Lang from the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The worst part of Lang’s statement? There were...
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Who’s in, Who’s out: Cowboys vs Lions Week 7 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) welcome the Detroit Lions (2-4) into Jerry World in week seven and will look to bounce back from their week six loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0). Since week one, the most notable name on the injury report has been quarterback Dak Prescott. While the team has won without him in the lineup, there is no doubt not only Prescott wanted to play, but many fans were eager to see him return.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out with concussion symptoms vs. Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas − Already playing without one of their top receivers, the Detroit Lions lost another early in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to the NFL's new concussion policy. Amon-Ra St. Brown took a shot to the head by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr as he was tackled to the ground with 4:28 to play in the first quarter. ...
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
Detroit Lions to be without QBs coach Mark Brunell vs. Cowboys
When the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, they will be without QBs coach, Mark Brunell. Just moments ago, the Lions announced that Brunell (personal) is not available to coach on Sunday, so he will be replaced. There has not yet been a report explaining Brunell’s...
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will return home to play at Ford Field next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It will be the first home game since the team lost, 48-45, to the Seattle Seahawks in early October. Since then, the team has lost to the Patriots on the road. Following their...
Detroit Lions' Jack Fox is one of NFL's highest-paid punters after inking 4-year extension
The Detroit Lions have had a revolving door at kicker the past 16 months. On Friday, they made sure that won't be the case at punter, too. The Lions signed Pro Bowl punter Jack Fox to a four-year extension worth $13.965 million Saturday, making him one of the highest-paid punters in the NFL. ...
Detroit Lions: Ben Johnson lists 3 ways the offense can improve
Through the first four games of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had the offense rolling in a big way. In fact, through Week 4, the Lions had the highest-scoring offense in the entire NFL. But in Week 5, something happened. The New England Patriots absolutely shut...
Report: Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift likely out vs. Dallas Cowboys
DALLAS — D'Andre Swift was pushing to return from shoulder and ankle injuries Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Detroit Lions, apparently, are pushing back. ESPN reported late Saturday that Swift is expected to miss his third straight game with injuries he suffered in September losses. Swift sprained his...
Detroit Lions interception curiously not reviewed vs. Dallas Cowboys
It seems to only, and always, happen to the Detroit Lions. In the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Lions quarterback Jared Goff's deep pass was intercepted by Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. However, the ball seemed to hit the ground as Diggs hit landed.
