WDIO-TV
Family safe after fire in Gary New Duluth damages home
Sunday fire crews responded to a structure fire in Gary New Duluth at 12:35am. Duluth fire crews report seeing the fire coming from the back deck that climbed two stories. This was a fast moving fire due to the open doors with in the building and the nature of the building’s construction.
FOX 21 Online
Family Owned Farm Transitions from Flowers to Holiday Wreaths
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Although summer gardening is over Duluth Flower Farm staff are busy transitioning to their fall and winter seasons. The owners of Duluth Flower Farm spend this time of the year getting ready for a busy holiday wreath rush. In the fall they go by Balsam Wreath and take tree branches and turn them into spectacular arrangements.
Essentia Health Duluth Clinic First Street Building Reopening Skywalk
Essentia Health is in the process of transforming its downtown Duluth medical campus with their project called Vision Northland. According to Essentia, they are investing $900 million to construct a replacement for St. Mary’s Medical Center and clinic space as well as renovate existing buildings on its downtown Duluth campus. The project will build a total of 942,000 square feet of new space.
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth
It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
FOX 21 Online
Fire Destroys Duluth Lakeside Neighborhood Garage, Items Inside
DULUTH, Minn. – A fire destroyed a garage, a vintage car, and other items inside it Thursday evening in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood. The Duluth Fire Department says they got word around 8:36 p.m. on October 20, 2022, of a fire inside a detached two car garage on the 3400 block of East Superior Street, near Washington Square.
Minnesota Railroad Disrupted By Photographers on Railroad Tracks
A lot of people like to take photos near railroad tracks. This has always been a bad idea. I found an article that says over 20 people have died while taking their photos on a railroad track in the last year. Trains can't stop on a dime, in fact, it can take about a mile for a train to stop. You would think that you would hear a train coming in plenty of time, but that's not always the case.
boreal.org
Skywalk near Essentia in Duluth reopening Monday
Essentia Health says the skywalk that connects the City of Duluth’s Medical District parking ramp to the hospital’s First Street Clinic building will reopen Monday. The skywalk has been temporarily closed since July while construction continues on Essentia’s Vision Northland project. The temporary pathway between the ramp and clinic will now close, the hospital says.
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant
You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
1011now.com
Sharing the history of Superior
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KOLN) - During a trip to Superior, we learned about some unique pieces of history you can find while visiting the Evergreen Cemetery north of town. “First of all, Evelene Brodstone moved here in 1878 with her family, and where the cemetery is, was once their farm homestead,” local historian Beverly Beavers said. “Evelene’s father was ill, and he died in 1881. They buried him here. In 1883, the city came to Ms. Brodstone and asked if she would sell this land for the cemetery. So, that’s how it got started.”
Is This Halloween Display Too Disturbing? Someone Left A Note At A Wisconsin Business To Take It Down
October is a spooky month, with many people getting into the spirit of things. I've noticed a ton of really great Halloween decorations around town lately. The super-tall grim reaper has been seen in a lot of places. There's even a werewolf guy that is scaring the pants of people in front yards. I've seen scary clown decorations, blood and gore, and all sorts of gruesome things. Sometimes decorations may go too far, but in this case, I could not believe someone was upset about this particular display.
WNMT AM 650
Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
The 26th Annual Taste At Fitger’s Fundraiser Is Postponed Until Next Year
For over 25 years (with a gap during the height of Covid-19) over 40 of the finest restaurants in the Twin Ports would all gather together throughout the historic bluestone walls of the Fitger's Brewery Complex in Duluth to help raise money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Foodbank. Every...
NTSB Releases Initial Findings in Fatal Hermantown, Minnesota Plane Crash
Earlier this month, tragedy struck in Hermantown when a Cessna 172 plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. Killed in the crash were passengers Alyssa Schmidt, 32, her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, and Tyler Fretland, 32, who was the airplane’s certified pilot. All were from the Twin Cities area and were in Duluth to attend a wedding.
thenorth1033.org
MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
drydenwire.com
Hayward Man Arrested For 5th OWI In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47 years of age, from Hayward, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to a news release from the WSP. WSP says that A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped...
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
businessnorth.com
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Iron Range Drug Bust Nets Nearly $100K In Cash, Guns, 26 Pounds Of Marijuana
A drug bust on the Iron Range took a significant amount of drugs, weapons, and cash off the street. It also brought charges for a Virginia man on probation violation charges. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant on the Virginia residence of 22-year old Tyler Allen Lawrence on October 18. That search warrant was the result of an investigation that the LSVOTF conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
B105
