Related
Places To Donate Extra Halloween Candy In Duluth And Superior
Sometimes after Halloween there is just too much candy one household can or should consume. People of course bring it to work to share with coworkers who probably have too much too or bring it to share with clients. But have you considered donating it? There are various organizations like Soldiers' Angels who accept it for the troops and while there is no local to the Twin Ports drop-off location, you can mail it to them.
WDIO-TV
Family safe after fire in Gary New Duluth damages home
Sunday fire crews responded to a structure fire in Gary New Duluth at 12:35am. Duluth fire crews report seeing the fire coming from the back deck that climbed two stories. This was a fast moving fire due to the open doors with in the building and the nature of the building’s construction.
FOX 21 Online
Family Owned Farm Transitions from Flowers to Holiday Wreaths
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Although summer gardening is over Duluth Flower Farm staff are busy transitioning to their fall and winter seasons. The owners of Duluth Flower Farm spend this time of the year getting ready for a busy holiday wreath rush. In the fall they go by Balsam Wreath and take tree branches and turn them into spectacular arrangements.
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth
It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
Minnesota Railroad Disrupted By Photographers on Railroad Tracks
A lot of people like to take photos near railroad tracks. This has always been a bad idea. I found an article that says over 20 people have died while taking their photos on a railroad track in the last year. Trains can't stop on a dime, in fact, it can take about a mile for a train to stop. You would think that you would hear a train coming in plenty of time, but that's not always the case.
FOX 21 Online
Fire Destroys Duluth Lakeside Neighborhood Garage, Items Inside
DULUTH, Minn. – A fire destroyed a garage, a vintage car, and other items inside it Thursday evening in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood. The Duluth Fire Department says they got word around 8:36 p.m. on October 20, 2022, of a fire inside a detached two car garage on the 3400 block of East Superior Street, near Washington Square.
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
FOX 21 Online
Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown
DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
boreal.org
Skywalk near Essentia in Duluth reopening Monday
Essentia Health says the skywalk that connects the City of Duluth’s Medical District parking ramp to the hospital’s First Street Clinic building will reopen Monday. The skywalk has been temporarily closed since July while construction continues on Essentia’s Vision Northland project. The temporary pathway between the ramp and clinic will now close, the hospital says.
Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant
You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
Is This Halloween Display Too Disturbing? Someone Left A Note At A Wisconsin Business To Take It Down
October is a spooky month, with many people getting into the spirit of things. I've noticed a ton of really great Halloween decorations around town lately. The super-tall grim reaper has been seen in a lot of places. There's even a werewolf guy that is scaring the pants of people in front yards. I've seen scary clown decorations, blood and gore, and all sorts of gruesome things. Sometimes decorations may go too far, but in this case, I could not believe someone was upset about this particular display.
WNMT AM 650
Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
Portland Malt Shoppe Closed For 2022 Season
If you've been outside recently, you don't need me to tell you: winter is here and here to stay. That means, many of our seasonal businesses have or are closing up shop, most recently the famous Portland Malt Shoppe. Another seasonal business, a drive-in serving classics called A & Dubs,...
City Of Duluth Looks To Modernize Ordinance Process, Looks For Help
Nothing can last forever; review and change can be good for the process. This is especially true when it comes to government and regulations. That's exactly what the City of Duluth has in mind as they embark on a process to review and update the City Code. Specifically speaking, the Duluth City Code is comprised of the City Charter and Legislative Chapters 1 through 51, which "establish the authority, responsibilities, structures, and processes for the City of Duluth to operate". Big words that essentially summarize the ordinances that govern residents in the community.
thenorth1033.org
MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
drydenwire.com
Hayward Man Arrested For 5th OWI In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47 years of age, from Hayward, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to a news release from the WSP. WSP says that A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped...
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
