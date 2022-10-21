ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

An Interactive Dungeons And Dragons Broadway Show Is Coming To Chicago

Roll for initiative and reserve your seat for this interactive Dungeons and Dragons themed Broadway show opening up in downtown Chicago this weekend. I was lucky enough to be invited to a Dungeons and Dragons group about a year and a half ago. It was something that I had always been interested in but had never known anyone that was into it.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

LEGO Lovers Dream Experience Is Coming To Illinois In January

The first thing that came to mind when reading about this LEGO event coming to Illinois was, "That sounds painful." if you've never stepped on one of those tiny bricks you have no idea what I'm talking about. If, in fact, you have not, consider yourself lucky. You won't have to worry about this at a monstrous event happening in 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois

Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music

Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Q985

Chicago was named a Top 5 Great Family Vacation Destination

Amazing beaches, incredible food, and brilliant museums are you shocked Chicago was named one five best places to take your family on a vacation? We are not shocked, here is what separates Chicago from other cities when it comes to family-friendly fun!. According to the article Great American Family Vacation...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US

It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

New Kind Of Halloween Fun With Haunted Car Wash Coming To IL & WI

Finally, the haunted car wash is coming to Illinois and Wisconsin to scare the clean car out of visitors. Different Kinds Of Haunts Are Available In Illinois And Wisconsin. When I was a kid and first going to haunted houses, there wasn't a lot of variety. They were basically set up in old abandoned buildings. Nowadays, there are all sorts of different kinds and styles. To name a few, you've got...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The 2nd Best City in the US for Single Moms is here in Illinois

Being a single mom can be extremely difficult, especially with the rising costs of rent, groceries, and clothes. One website set out to find the cities across the US that are best suited for single moms to succeed, and the second best city for single moms happens to be right here in the Land of Lincoln.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Q985

Arlington Heights Board: We Could Reject Bears’ Stadium Plans

As you're probably aware, there's been a huge amount of discussion and anticipation regarding the Chicago Bears potentially relocating to a as-yet-to-be-built stadium complex in Arlington Heights--but it's important to remember that it's not a done-deal quite yet. And for those of us who are long-time fans of Chicago's various...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing

Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy