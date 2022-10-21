Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
An Interactive Dungeons And Dragons Broadway Show Is Coming To Chicago
Roll for initiative and reserve your seat for this interactive Dungeons and Dragons themed Broadway show opening up in downtown Chicago this weekend. I was lucky enough to be invited to a Dungeons and Dragons group about a year and a half ago. It was something that I had always been interested in but had never known anyone that was into it.
LEGO Lovers Dream Experience Is Coming To Illinois In January
The first thing that came to mind when reading about this LEGO event coming to Illinois was, "That sounds painful." if you've never stepped on one of those tiny bricks you have no idea what I'm talking about. If, in fact, you have not, consider yourself lucky. You won't have to worry about this at a monstrous event happening in 2023.
A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois
Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
Watch an Illinois Dog Perform a Song He Wrote with a Squeeze Toy
With all the heavy news in the world right now, sometimes you need something like this. It's an innocent moment where an Illinois dog created his own impromptu song with his squeeze toy. This fun pet moment happened recently in Lakemoor, Illinois. The owner said this about what was captured...
Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music
Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
Chicago was named a Top 5 Great Family Vacation Destination
Amazing beaches, incredible food, and brilliant museums are you shocked Chicago was named one five best places to take your family on a vacation? We are not shocked, here is what separates Chicago from other cities when it comes to family-friendly fun!. According to the article Great American Family Vacation...
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
Illinois Produces A Mind-Blowing Amount Of Tootsie Rolls Per Day
With a little over a week to go before Halloween, it's no surprise to see all sorts of stories being published about Halloween candy. There are articles all over the place about the candies we love, the candies we hate, each state's favorite and least favorite candy...yada, yada, yada. Since...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
Glenview Illinois Doctor Rescued After Apple Watch Calls For Help
You've probably seen the commercials for Apple Watches that highlight the watch's ability to reach out to emergency responders for help when it detects a hard fall or car accident. If you haven't, take 30 seconds and check it out:. It's a really cool feature, but I'll admit to wondering...
New Kind Of Halloween Fun With Haunted Car Wash Coming To IL & WI
Finally, the haunted car wash is coming to Illinois and Wisconsin to scare the clean car out of visitors. Different Kinds Of Haunts Are Available In Illinois And Wisconsin. When I was a kid and first going to haunted houses, there wasn't a lot of variety. They were basically set up in old abandoned buildings. Nowadays, there are all sorts of different kinds and styles. To name a few, you've got...
The 2nd Best City in the US for Single Moms is here in Illinois
Being a single mom can be extremely difficult, especially with the rising costs of rent, groceries, and clothes. One website set out to find the cities across the US that are best suited for single moms to succeed, and the second best city for single moms happens to be right here in the Land of Lincoln.
This Wisconsin Grocery Store ‘Frozen Pizza’ Section is Colossal! (Video)
Sometimes a good frozen pizza and some good tv watching is needed. Check out this colossal frozen pizza section at a Wisconsin grocery store, whoa!. I've always thought the frozen pizza/food section at Woodman's in Rockford was huge, this is the biggest I've EVER seen. Michael Bradley filmed the gigantic...
Arlington Heights Board: We Could Reject Bears’ Stadium Plans
As you're probably aware, there's been a huge amount of discussion and anticipation regarding the Chicago Bears potentially relocating to a as-yet-to-be-built stadium complex in Arlington Heights--but it's important to remember that it's not a done-deal quite yet. And for those of us who are long-time fans of Chicago's various...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
Q985
Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0