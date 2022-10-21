Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
'Black Adam' wins a star-powered box office weekend
Who says movie stars no longer matter in Hollywood?. Theaters and box offices got a much-needed boost this weekend thanks to superhero flick "Black Adam" and romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" — two films led by big stars. Let's start with the winner of the weekend: "Black Adam." The...
Clayton News Daily
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph to Hit Runway for Rihanna's Fashion Show
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has officially joined the line-up of runway models for Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. The Prime Video exclusive fashion show previously teased new styles, patterns, and releases for Savage X Fenty shoppers, but this year, we're told it's going to be a whole lot cooler–and its cast of models proves it.
Clayton News Daily
Jessica Alba Posts Fun Girls' Night Out Photos With Daughter at Harry Styles Concert
Jessica Alba is cashing in on the cool parent points. The Fantastic Four actress took her oldest daughter, Honor, 14, and her friend, Sivan, to see Harry Styles' Love on Tour at The Forum in Los Angeles. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer began a 15-night residency there on Sunday, Oct. 23....
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Clayton News Daily
Jason Momoa Strips Down to Nothing But a Loincloth in Cheeky Photos From Fishing Trip
Jason Momoa's latest set of photos left us wondering if the actor was fishing for sea life or compliments. The 43-year-old actor shared a couple of cheeky pictures from his recent at-sea adventure on Oct. 24 via Instagram, and fans are certain that he's quite the catch. In the 10...
Clayton News Daily
Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Photos From Diwali Celebration With Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating Diwali with their precious daughter, Malti. The singer took to Instagram to post the sweetest photos of his little family celebrating the most important Indian holiday, which takes place over the course of five days. In the carousel of photos, Jonas held his...
Clayton News Daily
JoJo Siwa Dresses Up as Fan-Favorite Movie Character for Halloween
JoJo Siwa got a head start on Halloween, sharing her spot-on costume on Instagram and TikTok. In a new video, the popular dancer and YouTuber introduced herself as "Draco Siwa🐍🐍🐍," slicking back her short blonde hair and donning the recognizable Hogwarts Slytherin student uniform—including a shirt, tie, and green and black cape.
Clayton News Daily
It’s Michael Bublé Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 6 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Dancing with the Stars will welcome Michael Bublé to the ballroom. Not only will the night celebrate the Grammy Award-winning recording artist’s music as the 10 remaining couples perform new dances to his hit songs, but he will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge.
Clayton News Daily
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Video Of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding
While Sarah Hyland is in newlywed bliss with her husband, Wells Adams, she took a moment to celebrate the birthday of her dear friend and Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Oct. 22. In honor of Ferguson's big day, Hyland, 31, shared a super sweet video of Ferguson, now...
Clayton News Daily
Get Your First Look at 'The Conners' Crazy Creative Halloween Costumes
The Conners are getting into the Halloween spirit. The upcoming episode of the beloved sitcom will feature some of the family's most creative Halloween costumes—and we're here to give you a first look at what's to come on the Oct. 26 episode!. Season 5 Episode 8 titled "Book Bans...
Clayton News Daily
David Tennant Returns as the Next 'Doctor Who'
In a surprise to fans, David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor Who returned to the beloved sci-fi series at the end of the Thirteenth Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) run in the recent two-hour special, "The Power of the Doctor." In a surprise to fans, it was revealed that when the...
