ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

'Black Adam' wins a star-powered box office weekend

Who says movie stars no longer matter in Hollywood?. Theaters and box offices got a much-needed boost this weekend thanks to superhero flick "Black Adam" and romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" — two films led by big stars. Let's start with the winner of the weekend: "Black Adam." The...
Clayton News Daily

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph to Hit Runway for Rihanna's Fashion Show

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has officially joined the line-up of runway models for Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. The Prime Video exclusive fashion show previously teased new styles, patterns, and releases for Savage X Fenty shoppers, but this year, we're told it's going to be a whole lot cooler–and its cast of models proves it.
Clayton News Daily

JoJo Siwa Dresses Up as Fan-Favorite Movie Character for Halloween

JoJo Siwa got a head start on Halloween, sharing her spot-on costume on Instagram and TikTok. In a new video, the popular dancer and YouTuber introduced herself as "Draco Siwa🐍🐍🐍," slicking back her short blonde hair and donning the recognizable Hogwarts Slytherin student uniform—including a shirt, tie, and green and black cape.
Clayton News Daily

Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Video Of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding

While Sarah Hyland is in newlywed bliss with her husband, Wells Adams, she took a moment to celebrate the birthday of her dear friend and Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Oct. 22. In honor of Ferguson's big day, Hyland, 31, shared a super sweet video of Ferguson, now...
Clayton News Daily

Get Your First Look at 'The Conners' Crazy Creative Halloween Costumes

The Conners are getting into the Halloween spirit. The upcoming episode of the beloved sitcom will feature some of the family's most creative Halloween costumes—and we're here to give you a first look at what's to come on the Oct. 26 episode!. Season 5 Episode 8 titled "Book Bans...
Clayton News Daily

David Tennant Returns as the Next 'Doctor Who'

In a surprise to fans, David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor Who returned to the beloved sci-fi series at the end of the Thirteenth Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) run in the recent two-hour special, "The Power of the Doctor." In a surprise to fans, it was revealed that when the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy