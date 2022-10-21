Read full article on original website
Google’s core business is slowing down amid recession fears
Google may be the giant in the digital advertising world, but even it is not immune to the impact that the economic downturn and recession fears are having on the online ad market. Google parent company Alphabet on Tuesday reported earnings results for the third quarter that fell short of...
Amazon to let customers pay with Venmo at checkout
Amazon is rolling out a new option for customers to pay with Venmo. Starting Tuesday, select customers will see an option at checkout to pay for orders on Amazon.com and via the mobile app using the popular PayPal-owned payment service rather than using their credit cards. The option will be available to US customers by Black Friday, according to Amazon.
YouTube rolls out new features and an updated look
YouTube is rolling out what it calls a “small makeover” with a handful of new features and design changes intended to make watching videos on the platform a better experience. In a blog post published Monday, the company said it’s adding new tools inspired by feedback from its...
First on CNN: LinkedIn knows there are fake accounts on its site. Now it wants to help users spot them
In recent months, bots have been top of mind for many who track the social media industry, thanks to Elon Musk’s attempt to use the prevalence of fake and spam accounts to get out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. But bots aren’t just a challenge for Twitter.
