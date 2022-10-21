Read full article on original website
papermag.com
Quadeca Announces New Album 'I Didn't Mean to Haunt You'
Ben Lasky, the man behind Quadeca, first rose to fame with his immensely popular YouTube channel, boasting almost two million subscribers for his videos on hip-hop, video games and everything in between. While some may turn their nose up at the idea of a YouTuber having a successful and serious rap career, Quadeca's dedicated fanbase proves he's a man of many talents.
papermag.com
Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album
On October 21, Taylor Swift made music history with Midnights, the most-streamed album in a single day ever on Spotify. Numerous celebrities chimed in to congratulate Swift on the album and its milestone, including rapper Nicki Minaj, who responded to Swift's tweet, writing "Congratulations mama! 💋." Meanwhile, BTS' RM shared an Instagram story showing that he was listening to the single "Anti-Hero," and Swift's bestie Selena Gomez shared a screenshot of her Apple Music account playing the song "Mastermind." Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, likewise took to Twitter to share her favorite tracks from the album including "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
papermag.com
Jimmy Edgar Channels Blissful 'EUPHORIA' With LIZ
Jimmy Edgar is one of the most thrilling names in dance music. The Detroit native calls upon the expansive soundscape of his home and runs free with it, embracing delicate synths as much as he does harsh industrial clangs. Edgar captures the duality of the Motor City, and he's only touched the surface.
papermag.com
Steve Lacy Is Not Having a Great Time on Tour
When it comes to TikTok, fame can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, the wildly popular social media platform has proven to be a fertile ground for discovering new artists and introducing Gen Z to talent which translates into chart success. This doesn't come without its drawbacks, as Steve Lacy has come to find out on his latest tour.
papermag.com
Taylor Swift Accidentally Becomes the Face of Funeral Caskets
Taylor Swift has just become an accidental spokesperson for a pretty unexpected product thanks to Midnights. In case you haven't seen the new self-directed music video for "Anti-Hero," the 32-year-old star spends most of it wandering around a house at night, where she encounters ghost after ghost before appearing at her own funeral inside a casket. So naturally, the company behind her casket is taking full advantage of its 15 minutes in what can only be called a stroke of marketing genius.
papermag.com
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Is Back for Round Four
Update 10/25/22: The performers and special guests for Savage x Fenty's fourth show have been announced. According to a teaser dropped today, the show will feature performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. Runway cameos by Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Bella Poarch, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee will also be featured.
papermag.com
Mowalola Looks to the Future With 'BUNDLES'
Mowalola Ogunlesi may be in a lane of her own creation, but she's bringing her community along for the rainbow-colored ride. How did you go about pulling together all these featured women onto one track? Are they all friends or close collaborators?. It’s been a two-year journey. Before I started...
papermag.com
Olivia Wilde's Nanny Says Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Were Hooking Up
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny has made another shocking claim about her ex-employer's relationship with now-boyfriend Harry Styles. “Flo was fucking Harry" Genaro reportedly said, appearing to claim that Pugh was still in a relationship with ex Zach Braff during the supposed fling by adding that "she had a boyfriend" at the time. However, she went on to allege that Styles ditched Pugh shortly after he began seeing Wilde, which led to the long-rumored feud between the director and her leading lady.
