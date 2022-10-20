The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:51 PM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

