Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
WLBT
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
WAPT
Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings
GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
WDAM-TV
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 24, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:51 PM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
WDAM-TV
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help finding a wanted man. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15. The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South...
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
breezynews.com
Stolen Attala County ATC recovered in Neshoba County bust
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County,...
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
Log truck driver dies after crashing into back of dump truck. At least 3 other people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on Mississippi highway.
One person is dead after a log truck crashed into the back of a dump truck. At least three other people were injured in the wreck that involved four other vehicles. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck on Highway 18 in Puckett that occurred Thursday. According to news...
WLBT
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With hundreds of online platforms just a click away and easily accessible, victims of peer pressure and online bullying are getting younger and younger. Its most recent victim was 15-year-old Mena Willis - a teenage girl who took her own life in her high school’s bathroom...
WLBT
Truck carrying trailer bursts into flames on I-55 near Atkins Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck carrying a trailer headed north on I-55 near Atkins Road burst into flames at about 11 a.m. and startled people nearby with loud explosions. No one was injured. According to Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the trailer had been carrying a race car,...
auburntigers.com
'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi
AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi
A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast for a large portion of Mississippi Tuesday. Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson issued an advisory Sunday in advance of a cold front expected to move through the state Tuesday between 8 a.n. and 5 p.m. Forecasters say the...
WAPT
Halloween events coming to a town near you
JACKSON, Miss. — Are you ready to put on your best Halloween costume and head out for some fun with the kids? We've got some events you might want to check out! If we missed your Halloween event, let us know by sending an email tonews@wapt.com. Troopers & Treats...
Comments / 0