Read full article on original website
Related
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
papermag.com
Taylor Swift Accidentally Becomes the Face of Funeral Caskets
Taylor Swift has just become an accidental spokesperson for a pretty unexpected product thanks to Midnights. In case you haven't seen the new self-directed music video for "Anti-Hero," the 32-year-old star spends most of it wandering around a house at night, where she encounters ghost after ghost before appearing at her own funeral inside a casket. So naturally, the company behind her casket is taking full advantage of its 15 minutes in what can only be called a stroke of marketing genius.
papermag.com
James Corden Addresses 'Rude Comment' That Led to Restaurant Ban
James Corden is copping to his bad behavior at Balthazar. "Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude. Sort of keep calm and carry on. Things are going to get written about me, never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto," Corden said. "But as my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, ‘Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.’”
papermag.com
Richie Shazam Takes Us Inside Grailed's Women's Launch Party
For streetwear fanatics, resale pros and fashion insiders, Grailed has long been the go-to platform for scoring covetable designer pieces from other style enthusiasts. Shazam is one of the stars of its women's editorial campaign (shot by Oscar Ouk) alongside Alani Figueroa, Lindsay Vrckovnik, Amalie Gassmann and Blake Abbie. For the big night, she wore a simple black dress and some seriously killer thigh-high boots from Y/Project. The party was held at Cervo's, the Lower East Side seafood hotspot.
papermag.com
Wiederhoeft Takes On Large Marge
In another wicked collaboration of buffoonery and mischief, New York-based designer Wiederhoeft reinterprets for PAPER one of the spookiest characters from a movie: Large Marge, the phantom truck driver from 1985's Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton. Modeled by PJ Magerko Liquorice and shot by his husband...
papermag.com
Jimmy Edgar Channels Blissful 'EUPHORIA' With LIZ
Jimmy Edgar is one of the most thrilling names in dance music. The Detroit native calls upon the expansive soundscape of his home and runs free with it, embracing delicate synths as much as he does harsh industrial clangs. Edgar captures the duality of the Motor City, and he's only touched the surface.
papermag.com
Mowalola Looks to the Future With 'BUNDLES'
Mowalola Ogunlesi may be in a lane of her own creation, but she's bringing her community along for the rainbow-colored ride. How did you go about pulling together all these featured women onto one track? Are they all friends or close collaborators?. It’s been a two-year journey. Before I started...
papermag.com
Travis Scott Denies Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner Again
Travis Scott is denying new rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. The cheating allegations emerged after an Instagram model named Rojean Kar, known online as @YungSweetRo, posted a private Instagram Stories video of the Houston rapper on set at a shoot. Speculation of infidelity arose largely due to the fact that, back when Scott and Jenner were taking a break from their relationship in 2019, Kar was the same subject of similar cheating rumors (which she denied at the time).
Monarch Finally Reveals Mystery Victim's Identity in Episode 7: 'We Hoped It Would Come as a Surprise'
Monarch fans are officially in on the Roman family’s deadliest secret yet. Tuesday’s episode revealed that the victim being buried in the flash-forwards is none other than Nicky’s philandering husband Clive. He got violent with Nicky after she refused to take him back, forcing Gigi to hit him over the head with an award. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to kill him. Clive regained consciousness and crawled out of Albie’s truck in the middle of the woods, leaving the family patriarch to finish the job with a bullet. “We wondered how the audience would feel,” showrunner Jon Feldman tells TVLine. “We hoped it would...
papermag.com
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Is Back for Round Four
Update 10/25/22: The performers and special guests for Savage x Fenty's fourth show have been announced. According to a teaser dropped today, the show will feature performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. Runway cameos by Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Bella Poarch, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee will also be featured.
papermag.com
Steve Lacy Is Not Having a Great Time on Tour
When it comes to TikTok, fame can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, the wildly popular social media platform has proven to be a fertile ground for discovering new artists and introducing Gen Z to talent which translates into chart success. This doesn't come without its drawbacks, as Steve Lacy has come to find out on his latest tour.
papermag.com
Kim Kardashian Condemns Hate Speech After Kanye West Antisemitism
Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on Kanye West's antisemitic remarks. Earlier this month, the Skims mogul's ex faced extreme backlash over a since-deleted tweet stating that he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," leading the platform to lock his account for violating community guidelines against offensive language, with Facebook and Instagram later following suit. And though Kardashian has kept her distance from the conversation so far, the controversy surrounding West's latest online outburst and an uptick in white supremacist activity linked to his remarks has spurred her to weigh in after weeks of silence with a sharp-worded tweet of her very own.
papermag.com
Beyoncé Confirms 'RENAISSANCE' World Tour for Summer 2023
It's official: we're getting a RENAISSANCE world tour — and the first tickets have already been sold. While rumors of a tour had emerged in September, Beyoncé gave her royal confirmation this past weekend while attending WACO Theater Center's 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala as honorary co-chair for the charity event. The tour will kick off in the summer of 2023 will feature both US and international destinations.
15 Obnoxious Neighbors Who Clearly Never Learned The Phrase "Mind Your Business"
“It bothers me that my neighbor takes a shower between 9 and 11 p.m. I asked her to shower early, and she does not obey me. It is very late, and the sound of the shower takes away my peace.”
Comments / 1