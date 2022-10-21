ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwjcP_0ii0sEDo00

Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023.

Netflix will now only allow one "home" per account, and additional homes will need to pay extra to use the same account, the company announced this week. You can still use the Netflix account while outside of your physical home – on your tablet, laptop or phone – but it will technically be one account, which you can add sub-accounts to.

The streaming platform has already rolled out this model in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Customers in those countries pay an extra $2.99 per month to add additional homes to their account. Netflix did not specify if the cost would be the same for the U.S.

Netflix will start rolling out these features more broadly in early 2023. Members with basic plans can add one extra home, standard plans can add up to two extra homes and premium plans can add up to three extra homes.

People who borrow someone else's Netflix password can transfer that Netflix profile to a new account. That means they will see their viewing history and recommendations on their new account.

The profile transfer has several different uses, COO and Chief Product Officer Gregory Peters said during a Netflix earnings call Tuesday. "I mean there's obviously situations where you can imagine like you have a kid at home who is going to go off and become an adult and get their own account, and it supports those ones," he said.

People who shared their passwords with others can now easily create and manage sub-accounts with the new model. "Another component of this, though, is allowing account owners to be able to pay for Netflix for some friend or family, somebody they want to share the service with," Peters said. "And so they're able to create a sub-account, which we're calling extra member, to enable that model, too."

Charging for sub-accounts isn't the only new revenue stream for Netflix launching in 2023. Customers will be able to pay for a basic version of the streaming platform that costs less but comes with ads. Peters said the "Basic with Ads" plan option "will bring in a lot more members," and "lead to a significant incremental revenue and profit stream."

The Basic with Ads plan will launch in November and will cost $7 per month in the U.S., 55% less than Netflix's most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free.

Comments / 149

Annice Michelle
4d ago

So they are doing away with family accounts? It seems I will be ending my Netflix membership in the New Year. It's been fun but even they aren't worth that. Might as well just have cable and roll out.

Reply(1)
63
Yessie A
4d ago

that doesn't make sense... me and my husband have different profiles and so does my daughter we don't watch the same things!!! I'll cancel. it's fine

Reply(22)
45
John
4d ago

This will be a loss in revenue for them, speaking as a current subscriber who will cancel subscription once this goes into effect.

Reply(1)
39
Related
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Tyla

Netflix viewers all issue same warning about new horror series

Warning: Contains references to suicide. Netflix viewers are advising fans to be wary before diving in to the streamer's new horror series which comes just in time for Halloween. The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and pumpkins are on sale, so it's officially time for some scary...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
techunwrapped.com

Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023

Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
ohmymag.co.uk

Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for

While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
BGR.com

Here’s how Netflix will come after password-sharers in early 2023

One aspect of the Netflix earnings report from Tuesday that didn’t get as much immediate attention as did the overall highlights of the quarter — like the better-than-expected subscriber additions and the overall snapshot of the company’s health at the moment — is the streamer’s plan to crack down on Netflix account sharing in earnest starting sometime in early 2023.
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy