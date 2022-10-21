Read full article on original website
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
CHA hosts annual 'Operation Warm' providing more than 5K families with coats ahead of winter
It may be mild out today but winter is coming and CHA is helping thousands of families prepare.
Chicago to enjoy beautiful weather again Sunday, but changes are on the way
CHICAGO - Chicago's stretch of beautiful, warm fall weather will continue through Sunday, but changes are on the way. Scattered showers are expected on Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. The showers will become widespread on Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will trend back...
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos
I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.
progressivegrocer.com
Go Grocer Widens Chicago Presence
Go Grocer is on the go in the Windy City. The Chicago chain that marries convenience, fresh-to-go foods and ultra-fast delivery announced this week that it is opening a new location in the Old Town neighborhood on the city’s north side. The store, set to welcome shoppers the first week of November, is now the 14th Go Grocer in Chicago and is located at 1325 N. Wells Street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Fall festivities at Navy Pier continues this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fall festivities continue at Navy Pier. You can check out all of the "gourd-geous" pumpkin displays along the south dock of the pier. Featuring props and carvings of skeletons, dragons, scarecrows, and more. And if you're looking to get spooked, there's a haunted maze and funhouse.That will open Saturday at 11 a.m.
Fire disrupts CTA Green Line trains for several hours
CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews responded to an extra-alarm fire near a CTA Green Line track Sunday morning in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Officials said the 2-11 alarm fire happened at 47th and Prairie just before noon. CFD said all of its members were out of the building and no injuries were reported. A stretch of track was shut down between Harlem and 63rd for several hours, and the CTA ran shuttle buses for passengers because the smoke made it usnafe. The fire was struck out around 12:46 p.m., officials say. Information as to what started the fire have not been determined.
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
napervillelocal.com
$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
New Ranking Claims One of America’s Safest Cities is Near Chicago
Well, this was a bit unexpected. There's a new ranking of the safest cities in America and one of the safest places is (allegedly) located near Chicago, Illinois. Let's explore and see if this is really true. The source of this interesting new ranking of 2022's Safest Cities in America...
fox32chicago.com
Forest Park celebrates fall season with annual Casket Race
Forest park has different way of celebrating fall and this spooky time of year. The city puts on Casket Races to highlight their abnormal amount of cemeteries. There's 50:1 dead to living people in Forest Park.
fox32chicago.com
Tickets go on sale for holiday-favorite 'ZooLights' at Lincoln Park Zoo
CHICAGO - The holiday season will be here before you know it, and now, tickets are on sale for Lincoln Park Zoo's "ZooLights." Tickets cost $5 — except for Mondays, which are free days. All the lights on display are energy-saving LEDs and powered by wind energy. "…year after...
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
