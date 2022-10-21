Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Related
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides brutally honest admission about Minnesota's preparation for Week 8
PJ Fleck and Minnesota were always walking into a tall task in Week 8. Down starting quarterback Tanner Morgan and facing Penn State in a White Out, the Gophers needed to be at the top of their game. Unfortunately, that was not the case Saturday night, to put things lightly....
Once-Promising Vikings WR Joins Chiefs
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it seemed like he could eventually turn into a productive player on the offensive side of the ball. Between his size and speed, the former Iowa Hawkeye carried a skillset suitable to the NFL. However,...
A Newer Cloud Formation Spotted In Minnesota Looks Like A Lake In The Sky
There is a newer cloud formation that is very unique, and it has recently been spotted in Minnesota. It looks like a giant lake in the sky. The formation is called "Undulatus Asperatus" and it looks both mesmerizing and terrifying at the same time. It is still relatively new, even though the formation was named a few years ago.
Minnesota Timberwolves, Target Center Open New Food Stand – Among First Of It’s Kind In The Country
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Target Center have partnered with Wicked Kitchen to open a new 100% animal-free concession stand during home games. Wicked Kitchen is a prominent brand of convenient vegan food products that are sold around the world and with this new partnership, they'll now be able to offer fans at Target Center a new 100% animal-free food option. The new vegan menu will include such things as subs, burgers, and ice cream.
Why Are People Putting Scented Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Minnesota And Wisconsin?
When you think of being a mail carrier it would seem to be a pretty tough job. Rain, sleet, snow, cold, heat, walking for miles delivering mail, and don't forget about dogs that are not on a leash. But did you ever consider insects, particularly yellowjackets?. Yes, yellowjackets are a...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season
Oklahoma City sits near the bottom of the league in both field goal shooting and 3-point shooting.
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Questions Answered: Vikings Players Who Could Be Traded, Next up for Playing Time, Ross Blacklock
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0