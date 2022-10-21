At 40, you have to realize that your joints are also 40 years old, and you might need to modify your exercise intensity and routine in keeping with the physical, physiological and hormonal changes. Also, there is a tendency to gain about 10 pounds a decade after age 40, primarily due to loss in muscle mass ( If you gain 10 pounds after 40, the net gain is from adding 15 pounds of fat and losing five pounds of muscle.). To fight this weight gain, the natural reaction is dieting which further leads to loss in muscle mass. Each lost pound of muscle depresses the body’s metabolism by about 40 calories a day. An aerobic routine coupled with strength training, a healthy diet and stretching can replace the lost muscle, get the body’s metabolism back up, and keep weight off permanently. The focus needs to be on weight training and and to avoid dieting.

