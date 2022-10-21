Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Tech CEO calls overemployment trend a 'new form of theft and deception' after firing two engineers secretly working multiple full-time jobs at once
"This isn't some fun new social trend," Canopy CEO Davis Bell wrote in a viral Linkedin post about the incidents.
ffnews.com
Moneyhub kicks off funding round with initial £40 million from Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group and Shawbrook Bank
Moneyhub, a market leading Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, today announces that it has secured an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
Woonsocket Call
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
ffnews.com
New Trulioo report pinpoints the need for payments companies to balance security and speed during onboarding
Recent research commissioned by Trulioo, a leading global digital identity verification platform, shows consumers around the world have become far more concerned about online fraud and identity theft when making payments. Security is a major factor, with 73% of online payment service customers saying it’s a bigger consideration now than it was two to three years ago, according to the “Finding the payments sweet spot between security and speed” report.
nftevening.com
Funky Wolves NFT Project Hits $5M Valuation After Angel-Round Funding
The Funky Wolves NFT project has reached a whopping $5 million valuation after successfully completing its angel-round funding. The startup’s latest milestone comes on the heels of a string of exciting developments. For instance, its first NFT collection, the Funky Pass Genesis collection sold out in nine minutes. It also boasts an interactive immersive website and partnerships with some of the who’s who of the industry.
invezz.com
Court approves FTX’s $1.4 billion purchase of Voyager Digital’s assets
A US Bankruptcy Court has approved the asset purchase agreement between Voyager Digital and FTX US. FTX US' $1.4 billion purchase bid for bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's assets was accepted in September. Voyager customers and creditors have to vote to accept the restructuring process before the deal closes. A US...
Long-Term Rental Startup Rentberry Raises Capital To Develop A Flexible Living Platform For Digital Nomads
A new app catering to digital nomads is in the works from pioneer long-term rental startup Rentberry. Launched in 2017, the San Francisco-based startup has raised more than $22 million in capital from investors to fund its patented long-term rental platform that digitizes the entire process from property search to rental management.
CoinTelegraph
Santander bank trials blockchain platform for used cars in Brazil
Major global bank Santander continues exploring the benefits of blockchain technology, with a local branch implementing blockchain for vehicle trading and car registration. Santander Brasil has launched testing of a blockchain-based tokenization platform for transferring ownership of used cars in Brazil, Cointelegraph Brasil reported on Oct. 19. The platform is...
ffnews.com
Yellow Card Receives First-Ever African Crypto Licence
Pan-African cryptocurrency leader, Yellow Card has made another significant stride in the industry, becoming the first cryptocurrency company on the continent to be granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider licence to operate in Botswana. The licence, in accordance with Section 11 of the Virtual Asset Act, 2022, was issued by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority [NBFIRA] on the 29th of September 2022 and will become the standard for crypto operations in the country.
CoinTelegraph
Japan’s International Payments System will test plastic cards for CBDC
Japan Credit Bureau (JCB), a Japanese analog to international payments systems like Visa or Mastercard, announced the start of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure testing. The project will assumably prepare the payments platform for a national CBDC, which is currently being tested by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Gizmodo
Freeway, Crypto Platform That Promised 43% Returns, Halts Withdrawals
Freeway, a UK-based crypto platform that promised annual returns up to a mind-boggling 43%, halted withdrawals on Sunday, according to a notice published to the company’s website. Freeway’s native cryptocurrency, which goes by the ticker FWT, plummeted 74% following the announcement and, to top it all off, the Freeway website appears to be scrubbing the names and photos of some executives.
TechCrunch
Africa’s tech talent accelerators attract students, VC funding as Big Tech comes calling
In the last six months, Microsoft and Amazon have been on a recruitment drive that came along with enticing offers including relocation to their hubs in the U.S. and Europe, endearing themselves to the small but growing talent pool amid tough competition from other tech giants like Google, as well as startups.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto staking platform Freeway halts withdrawals, FatManTerra alleges Ponzi scheme
Freeway, a crypto-staking platform that touted up to 43% annual rewards, halted withdrawals and deposits on its platform on Oct. 23, citing market volatility. According to the notice posted on its website, the firm has “decided to diversify its asset base” to avoid future market volatility and increase the sustainability of the platform.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: B-Reel NY, Hero Collective, Merkle & More
This week, agencies continued to work toward their Q4 goals with the help of new hires, promotions and department expansions. 72andSunny appointed JT Pierce as its new managing director in Nwe York. Pierce brings expertise from previous roles leading creative at DoorDash, Argonaut, Deloitte Digital and Sony Playstation. B-Reel NY.
coingeek.com
Developers skilled in blockchain tech are in short supply globally: study
A new study conducted by Financial Express reports that the blockchain industry is growing rapidly and faces a dearth in the supply of new talent to meet the needs of the burgeoning ecosystem. The report pegs the growth rate at an impressive 45% each year, and at current levels, the...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Launches Chinese Infrastructure Real Estate Joint Venture
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman...
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Cashfree Payments Launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs to Introduce Prepaid Cards
Cashfree Payments, which claims to be one of India’s leading payments and API banking solutions companies, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ “to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners.”
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
