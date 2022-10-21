Read full article on original website
2022 MAC Football Week 8 Game Recap: Western Michigan Broncos 16, Miami RedHawks 10
Western Michigan extended its winning streak over the Miami RedHawks to eight with a 16-10 victory in Oxford, Ohio on Saturday afternoon. The Broncos, down starter Jack Salopek due to injury and looking for some new blood, entrusted true freshman Treyson Bourguet with the start at quarterback. Miami brought out a surprise of their own, as Brett Gabbert returned from what was presumed to be a season-ending injury to start for the RedHawks, relieving backup QB Aveon Smith.
