Carolyn Ann Heeter
Carolyn Ann Heeter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born June 12, 1944. She married Jack L. Heeter on Dec. 19, 1964. Carolyn is survived by their two daughters, Sandra (Ray) Olinger, Glen Allen, Alaska and Elizabeth Krauser, Goshen; six grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Roe, New Paris and JoEllen (Tim) Benson, Hollywood, Md.; and four brothers, Delbert (Louetta) Culp, Indianapolis, Dale (Cindy) Culp, Waterford, Donald (Sarah) Culp, Mio, Mich. and Dennis (Lucinda) Culp, Syracuse.
Paul Beezley — UPDATED
Paul Beezley, 84, Syracuse, died Oct. 21, 2022, in his residence in Syracuse. Born Feb. 9, 1938, in North Webster, Paul was the son of Eugene and Esther Henwood. He spent his formative years in the Syracuse area and was a 1957 graduate of Syracuse High School. On Aug. 31, 1958, he was united in marriage to M. Jill Largen; she preceded him in death in September 2004. Paul was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, having earned the rank of corporal. While in the Army, Paul worked in artillery maintenance; this was a natural fit for him as he was very handy and could fix almost anything.
Joan Wauer
Joan (Bailey) Wauer, 91, Churubusco, died at 10:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born Nov. 28, 1930. She married Albert “Joe” Wauer in December 1949; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Christine (Jan) Griggs, Sandra (Dick)...
Carol S. Knepp — UPDATED
Carol S. Knepp, 69, Bremen, died at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 19, 1953. Carol is survived by her sister, Debra L. (Clyde) Cartwright, Plymouth. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville Community Complex, is in charge of arrangements.
Arlene Aboud
Arlene Aboud, 61, Columbia City, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born April 8, 1961. Arlene is survived by her mother, Ema Aboud, El Paso, Texas; and siblings, Bernice (Gary) Gatrell, Columbia City, Corrine Aboud, Dallas, Texas, Yvonne (Joe) Russell and John H. (Nina) Aboud Jr., both of El Paso, Texas;
Ronnie Dean Cunningham
Ronnie Dean Cunningham, 66, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born June 29, 1956. He is survived by five siblings, Donna (Tim) Zellers, Elkhart, Edith Blevins, Logansport, Nava Montgomery, Bainbridge, Ohio, Stoney (Marilyn) Cunningham, Inwood and Keith Cunningham, Bourbon. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
Ruth Shenefield — UPDATED
Ruth Carolyn (Robinson) Shenefield, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Warsaw, the youngest of six children born to Herbert and Ruth (Bolinger) Robinson. Ruth graduated from Warsaw High School, Manchester College and the University of St. Francis. She married “the love of her...
John H. Samuelson — PENDING
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Colleen Phyllis Statler
Colleen Phyllis Statler, 92, Albion, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Albion. She was born March 27, 1930. On Dec. 3, 1971, she married Harold Statler; he preceded her in death. Colleen is survived by her daughters, Deb (Al) Gaerte, Denice Schott, Sue (Tom) Asbury...
Christopher M. Evett — UPDATED
Christopher Michael Evett, 50, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at home in North Webster. Chris was born Jan. 13, 1972. He is survived by his daughters, Philena and Sydnee Evett; son, Frank Shell; father, James Evett; brothers, David and Jeff Evett; and sisters, Suzan Evett and Becky (Terry) Ruiz,
Linda Swoverland — PENDING
Linda Swoverland, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Lois K. Perkins
Lois K. Perkins, 68, Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home following a long battle with MS. She was born on Dec. 22, 1953. On June 24, 2005, she married Paul David Perkins. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Perkins, Warsaw; and a brother, James...
Debra Ann Born
Debra Ann Born, 65, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 16, 1957. On March 20, 1997, she married Henry Ernest Born. Surviving is her loving husband, Henry; children Jason J. (Norma) Kethcart, Huntington, Nevada S. Elliot, Kendallville,...
Gabriel Brian Barrus
Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus, 40, Wabash, died at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 22, 1982. He is survived by his daughter, Bryonna Barrus, Rochester; father, Glenn E. Barrus, Wabash; two sisters, Brandy Hoyt, Mesa, Ariz. and Mandy (Michael) Scorsone, Wabash; half-brother, Troy Barrus, Wabash; and half sister, Deana Barrus, Wabash.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:08 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, one CR 450N 2000 feet west of CR 375E outside of Warsaw. Driver: Cecelia Baist, 18, 151 EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw. Moped driver left the road and struck a utility pole. Baist was taken to a hospital for injuries. Damage up $10,000.
Paula Kay Ahlfeld
Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, rural Wabash, died at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Ky. She was born Feb. 28, 1952. She married Gene Dangerfield on April 8, 2005; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Matthew (Emily)...
Gloria Elaine Whiting
Gloria Elaine Whiting, 94, North Manchester, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. She was born on Oct. 9, 1928. On Jan. 22, 1950, Gloria married John W. Whiting. The two were wed for almost 71 years before John passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.
Rochester Teen Receives Sagamore For Saving Friend’s Life
ROCHESTER – For the poise with which Rochester High School senior Jake Freeman handled an emergency situation — and the inspirational outcome of saving his good friend’s life — the 18-year-old has earned Indiana’s highest civilian award. On Thursday, Oct. 20, state Sen. Stacey Donato,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
Discussing The Future Of Milford Middle School
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee School Board workshop that will determine the future of Milford Middle School is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Milford Middle School Gymnasium. Dr. Steve Troyer will be presenting the superintendent’s report and leading the discussion: exploring the continued operation of two...
