krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested on meth possession charge
A Pettis County man is arrested after officers find more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his home. It was Tuesday, October 18 when members of the Pettis County Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” at a home in the 2800 block of S. Gate Loop in Sedalia. The sheriff reports Bryan Stevenson, 42, consented to a search of his residence. During the search, officers found numerous bags of a crystal substance and at least four digital scales in Stevenson’s bedroom.
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
abc17news.com
Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
kjluradio.com
Two cars recovered from Lake of the Ozarks while divers search for missing Veteran
Two cars, one confirmed stolen, are recovered from the Lake of the Ozarks. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it was Tuesday when two private recovery/rescue teams located two submerged cars near the Niangua Bridge. The discovery was made near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5. One...
myozarksonline.com
18-year-old Paulo G. Maira of St. Robert has been arraigned on a charge of domestic assault in the second degree.
18-year-old Paulo G. Maira of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of domestic assault in the second degree. Court documents allege that Maira knowingly caused physical injury to a person related to him by blood by hitting the male subject on the back of the head with a skateboard on September 5th. Maira entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 25th and a preliminary hearing on November 7th.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: New lawsuit claims Bolivar, Mo. contractor took more than $250k from customers
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Bolivar business owner behind bars faces a new lawsuit. It was just last week when we told you Jerry Shane Fellers, with Build Tech Structures, is an inmate in Oklahoma. Now, the Missouri Attorney General has filed another lawsuit against him. This time, it’s a civil case. Fellers is already facing fifteen felony charges for Deceptive Business Practices.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman sentenced to prison on felony drug charge
A Sedalia woman is sentenced to prison on a felony drug charge. Jamie King, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking last month. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to eight years in prison. King was arrested in January after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at...
KRMS Radio
Two Arrests Made By HWP In Past 24 Hours
The highway patrol report two arrests over the past 24 hours here in the lake area. A 33-year-old man from Camdenton and a 43-year-old woman from Barnett were both charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Jefferson City man charged in connection with shooting outside Columbia night club
UPDATE: Columbia Police say Warmack was arrested Tuesday, and after his arrest, his apartment in the 800 block of Claudell Lane in Jefferson City was searched. Inside that apartment, police found three guns, two of which had been reported stolen. Police say Warmack is a person of interest in the...
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman faces charges for allegedly assaulting Cole County deputy
A Jefferson City woman is charged for allegedly assaulting a Cole County deputy. Stormy Garlin, 42, is charged with third-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and peace disturbance. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 5500 block of Business 50 West for a trespassing...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
Wildland fires spread causing small Mid-Mo town to evacuate; State-wide mutual aid request to control fire
UPDATE: Fire was under control Sunday morning. Presser was held with media: COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – For days fire crews across SWMO, NEOK and SEK battled large, fast-moving grassfires. The same has been happening across the region. Saturday evening I-70 was closed for 2+ hours as smoke covered the interstate making driving dangerous. | RELATED >> WILDLAND FIRES CLOSE I-70...
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
KYTV
Camden County, Mo., man dies after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a Linn Creek, Mo. man died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun. Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police and gun shop employees want to remind people to be safe with firearms. “The...
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
abc17news.com
Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres
Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
