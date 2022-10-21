Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
What Petting a Dog Does For Your Brain
There are many reasons to keep a dog in your home. The uses for canine companionship vary. Some working dogs provide skills like sheepherding, while service dogs can help you regulate your emotions or warn you of an oncoming medical episode. Many keep dogs for their guarding abilities. Several studies show that having a dog can lower your blood pressure. Another amazing thing dogs can do? Cause a positive impact on your brain chemistry.
purewow.com
6 Ways to Save on Pet Care Costs, According to a Vet
When my cat developed bladder stones, I learned just how expensive pet care can be. Pet health is worth every penny, but those pennies add up quickly. According to an analysis by the Forbes Advisor team, the average pet insurance claim for cats is $355. For dogs, regardless of breed, the average is $306. Households with several pets or animals suffering from chronic illness may see even larger bills after vet visits. We asked Dr. Preston Turano, DVM, veterinarian and AKC Pet Insurance spokesperson, how to save on pet care costs. Here’s what he had to say.
psychologytoday.com
Factors Other Than Breed That Predict Aggression in Dogs
Most recent investigations of aggressive tendencies in dogs have focused on breed and genetic factors. Physiological variables not necessarily specific to a dog's breed can also predict the appearance of various forms of canine aggression. Social interactions with the owner, training, and living environment are important in determining canine aggressive...
Study Suggests Hormones Could Explain Why Some Cats Cohabitate
Cats have a reputation for living life on their own terms, and most species are solitary creatures. But others, including lions and domestic cats, tend to live in groups. According to a new study, biological and evolutionary factors might explain cat cohabitation and why some are better at it than others.
petpress.net
How Smart Are Cats? The Truth Behind Feline’s Intelligence
Do you think cats are smart? Some people believe that felines are one of the smartest animals on the planet, while others think they’re just lazy creatures that sleep all day. So, what’s the truth? Are cats as smart as dogs, or are they just dumb animals that rely...
Comments / 0