Terry Mansfield

Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets

According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
DogTime

What Petting a Dog Does For Your Brain

There are many reasons to keep a dog in your home. The uses for canine companionship vary. Some working dogs provide skills like sheepherding, while service dogs can help you regulate your emotions or warn you of an oncoming medical episode. Many keep dogs for their guarding abilities. Several studies show that having a dog can lower your blood pressure. Another amazing thing dogs can do? Cause a positive impact on your brain chemistry.
purewow.com

6 Ways to Save on Pet Care Costs, According to a Vet

When my cat developed bladder stones, I learned just how expensive pet care can be. Pet health is worth every penny, but those pennies add up quickly. According to an analysis by the Forbes Advisor team, the average pet insurance claim for cats is $355. For dogs, regardless of breed, the average is $306. Households with several pets or animals suffering from chronic illness may see even larger bills after vet visits. We asked Dr. Preston Turano, DVM, veterinarian and AKC Pet Insurance spokesperson, how to save on pet care costs. Here’s what he had to say.
psychologytoday.com

Factors Other Than Breed That Predict Aggression in Dogs

Most recent investigations of aggressive tendencies in dogs have focused on breed and genetic factors. Physiological variables not necessarily specific to a dog's breed can also predict the appearance of various forms of canine aggression. Social interactions with the owner, training, and living environment are important in determining canine aggressive...
CatTime

Study Suggests Hormones Could Explain Why Some Cats Cohabitate

Cats have a reputation for living life on their own terms, and most species are solitary creatures. But others, including lions and domestic cats, tend to live in groups. According to a new study, biological and evolutionary factors might explain cat cohabitation and why some are better at it than others.
petpress.net

How Smart Are Cats? The Truth Behind Feline’s Intelligence

Do you think cats are smart? Some people believe that felines are one of the smartest animals on the planet, while others think they’re just lazy creatures that sleep all day. So, what’s the truth? Are cats as smart as dogs, or are they just dumb animals that rely...

