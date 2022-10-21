Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Pro-Trump group led by Michael Flynn ‘misled US election officials’ to participate in 2020 surveys
A right-wing group founded by prominent conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump allies ran a covert nationwide campaign to fuel the former president’s plans to upend the nation’s elections after his 2020 defeat.An investigation from Reuters discovered that the influential America Project surveyed more than 260 election officials in eight battleground states without revealing the group’s agenda and its founders’ explicit attempts to seize voting machines.According to Reuters, interviewers told election officials that they were nonpartisan observers conducting the surveys only for educational purposes.But in reality, the surveyors fed responses to the America Project and misrepresented their answers, which were...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Eric Trump Tells Donald to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee: 'Make Popcorn'
Eric Trump has suggested that his father, former President Donald Trump, should testify before the House of Representatives' Select Committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot. Trump made the remarks at the "ReAwaken America" rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania on Friday where he also briefly called his father and had him address...
Republicans Are Having a Messy Breakup With Corporate America. They Feel Fine
WASHINGTON — There was a time, with a Democrat in the White House and a red wave building ahead of midterm elections, when the U.S. Chamber of Commerce poured approximately $40 million exclusively into Republican campaigns. The year was 2014, and the granddaddy of corporate lobbying groups in the nation’s capital helped the GOP expand its hold on the House of Representatives by 13 seats and powered the party to majority control in the Senate through a massive gain of nine seats. Corporate America and congressional Republicans, brothers in arms, as it were, against the scourge of higher taxes and thorny...
Saudi ambassador welcomes review of US ties at time when relationship is at ‘point of disagreement’
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States affirmed to CNN that, although Riyadh’s relationship with Washington is at a “point of disagreement” in light of OPEC+’s decision to slash oil production, the ties between the two longtime allies remain strong. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al...
Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68
Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68. Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a “sudden cardiac event” on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will.
Dominion CEO says unfounded voter fraud claims have put employees ‘into danger’
The head of voting systems company Dominion says unfounded allegations of voter fraud leveled against his company by former President Trump and his allies since 2020 have put people into harms way. “People have been put into danger,” Dominion CEO John Poulos told “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper during an...
'I am worried': Hear Bernie Sanders' warning on 2022 turnout
On CNN's State of the Union, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders tells Jake Tapper that he is "worried about the level of voter turnout among young people and working people who will be voting Democratic" in the November midterms.
Norwegian police arrest ‘Brazilian researcher’ on suspicion of spying for Russia
Police in Norway arrested an academic working at the University of Tromsø in the Arctic Circle on Monday, on suspicion of secretly spying for Russia, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. Norway’s police told NRK that the man, a researcher at the university, claims to be a Brazilian citizen...
Russia pulls occupying officials out of Kherson as it braces for Ukrainian offensive
A veil of uncertainty has descended over Ukraine’s southern front, as a counteroffensive raises hopes of further Ukrainian gains and speculation grows about what Russia’s next move might be. There are mixed signals over Russia’s plans for the key city of Kherson, which it has occupied since the...
Six killed by Israeli forces in the deadliest day for Palestinians this year
At least six Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military on Tuesday, making it the deadliest day of violence in the occupied West Bank this year, CNN analysis of official Palestinian data showed. Five were killed in the old city of Nablus during an Israeli raid there, according to the...
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
Navy sailor convicted for dealing illegal machine guns in undercover ATF weapons sting
A US Navy sailor who was arrested in a federal undercover operation targeting illicit weapon sales has been convicted of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns, the Justice Department announced Monday. Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was indicted earlier this year in Virginia after special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol,...
Man who sold gun used in Texas synagogue standoff sentenced to 95 months in prison
The man who sold a pistol to a gunman who used it to hold four people hostage at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue in an 11-hour standoff in January has been sentenced to 95 months in prison, the US attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced. Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams,...
Trump says Pence and other ex-Cabinet members would be 'very disloyal' if they ran against him in a 2024 GOP presidential primary
Trump said it would be "very disloyal" if Pence and ex-Cabinet members ran against him in 2024. As the ex-president mulls over a White House bid, he sent a clear message to potential challengers. Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and Nikki Haley are thought to be considering their own 2024 bids.
