Florida State

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump group led by Michael Flynn ‘misled US election officials’ to participate in 2020 surveys

A right-wing group founded by prominent conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump allies ran a covert nationwide campaign to fuel the former president’s plans to upend the nation’s elections after his 2020 defeat.An investigation from Reuters discovered that the influential America Project surveyed more than 260 election officials in eight battleground states without revealing the group’s agenda and its founders’ explicit attempts to seize voting machines.According to Reuters, interviewers told election officials that they were nonpartisan observers conducting the surveys only for educational purposes.But in reality, the surveyors fed responses to the America Project and misrepresented their answers, which were...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Having a Messy Breakup With Corporate America. They Feel Fine

WASHINGTON — There was a time, with a Democrat in the White House and a red wave building ahead of midterm elections, when the U.S. Chamber of Commerce poured approximately $40 million exclusively into Republican campaigns. The year was 2014, and the granddaddy of corporate lobbying groups in the nation’s capital helped the GOP expand its hold on the House of Representatives by 13 seats and powered the party to majority control in the Senate through a massive gain of nine seats. Corporate America and congressional Republicans, brothers in arms, as it were, against the scourge of higher taxes and thorny...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho8.com

Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68

Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68. Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a “sudden cardiac event” on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will.
Idaho8.com

Norwegian police arrest ‘Brazilian researcher’ on suspicion of spying for Russia

Police in Norway arrested an academic working at the University of Tromsø in the Arctic Circle on Monday, on suspicion of secretly spying for Russia, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. Norway’s police told NRK that the man, a researcher at the university, claims to be a Brazilian citizen...
Idaho8.com

Russia pulls occupying officials out of Kherson as it braces for Ukrainian offensive

A veil of uncertainty has descended over Ukraine’s southern front, as a counteroffensive raises hopes of further Ukrainian gains and speculation grows about what Russia’s next move might be. There are mixed signals over Russia’s plans for the key city of Kherson, which it has occupied since the...
Idaho8.com

Six killed by Israeli forces in the deadliest day for Palestinians this year

At least six Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military on Tuesday, making it the deadliest day of violence in the occupied West Bank this year, CNN analysis of official Palestinian data showed. Five were killed in the old city of Nablus during an Israeli raid there, according to the...
Idaho8.com

4 takeaways from the New York governor debate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
NEW YORK STATE

