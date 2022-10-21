‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Drags Progressives as ‘Extraordinarily Clueless’ on Crime in Cities: ‘It’s Maddening’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We meet a woman of many faces. She’s a finalist in a nationwide horror makeup competition. “So, I start out with some toilet paper, and some glue,” Tasha Oakes said. Armed with household products, Oakes can create some seriously scary sights. “I’m going...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on guns in church, home heating oil & Hops Spot
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A federal judge temporarily blocked the part of New York state law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship:. This is a good thing. You should be allowed to carry your gun wherever you go. Jason Tollinchi. It’s...
wwnytv.com
One from Watertown, the other Brazil: Cousins meet for the first time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raised on opposite ends of the western hemisphere, Anthony Bova is in Watertown and Ray Costancio in Brazil. They are bringing flowers to a common relative: Innocenza Costanzo Grossi. “I mean, I’m 65-years-old, and it is incredible to experience this,” said Bova. After...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say
LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man acquitted in Lewis County Court on domestic violence accusations
LOWVILLE- A local man has been acquitted of domestic violence accusations. Last week, James P. Marra III, 44 of Greig, NY appeared in Lewis County Court for a trial regarding numerous separate incidents of domestic violence, which reportedly occurred between the fall of 2019 and June of 2021. According to...
wwnytv.com
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 38-year-old Watertown man is accused of possessing more than 7,000 doses of suspected fentanyl. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force arrested Timothy Layo of 1204 Superior Street, Apartment H5 on October 20. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,...
wwnytv.com
Heuvelton school break-in: superintendent says juvenile is suspect
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A week after Heuvelton Central School was broken into, a juvenile suspect has reportedly been identified. District Superintendent Jesse Coburn wrote a message to families to update them about “the recent break-ins and vandalism at the school and in our community.”. He stated that...
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen tosses petition to hold fire department vote
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A dozen votes shy. We’re talking about petitions that needed enough signatures in order to put the fate of the Copenhagen Fire Department up for a public vote. The village voted to dissolve the Copenhagen Fire Department in September. The only thing that could...
New York State Police search for Oswego County teen who went missing 3 weeks ago
Pulaski, N.Y. — State police say they are searching for an Oswego County teenager who went missing three weeks ago. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen Oct. 9, leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. Cronk...
wwnytv.com
Mysterious monster spotted in Copenhagen - in 1900
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The fields of Copenhagen have many animals -- mostly cows -- but once upon a time something much more menacing was spotted. To tell the tale, we go back to May of 1900 when Homer Ward and J.D. Dryden were riding a horse and buggy into Copenhagen from Deer River.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Police have released the name of the Ogdensburg woman who died in a house fire Sunday morning. She’s identified as 79-year-old Rita Rolfe. Firefighters were called to Rolfe’s home on 1009 Mechanic Street at 6 a.m. Sunday. Officials said two people were inside...
wwnytv.com
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials tell 7News one person has died after a house fire Sunday morning on Mechanic Street. Police Chief Mark Kearns tells 7NEWS the fire call came in at 6 o’clock Sunday morning and that the victim is a 79-year-old woman. Two people were...
informnny.com
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
North Country Public Radio
An open Assembly seat race is between two Republicans in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties
Two Republicans are running against each other for an open Assembly seat in Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties. The River District runs along the St. Lawrence River from the Thousand Islands to Massena. It includes Watertown, Potsdam, and Canton. Jefferson County legislator and business owner Scott Gray beat St. Lawrence...
wwnytv.com
Pistol permit applications offered again in Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a month-long hiatus, Jefferson County is offering pistol permit applications once again. The applications themselves will look a bit different. They now reflect the latest requirements under the state’s new gun laws which began on September 1. Some new requirements include 16 hours...
informnny.com
Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 1