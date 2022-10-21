ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Drags Progressives as ‘Extraordinarily Clueless’ on Crime in Cities: ‘It’s Maddening’ (Video)

By Benjamin Lindsay
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
wwnytv.com

North country woman on track to become ‘Face of Horror’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We meet a woman of many faces. She’s a finalist in a nationwide horror makeup competition. “So, I start out with some toilet paper, and some glue,” Tasha Oakes said. Armed with household products, Oakes can create some seriously scary sights. “I’m going...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

One from Watertown, the other Brazil: Cousins meet for the first time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raised on opposite ends of the western hemisphere, Anthony Bova is in Watertown and Ray Costancio in Brazil. They are bringing flowers to a common relative: Innocenza Costanzo Grossi. “I mean, I’m 65-years-old, and it is incredible to experience this,” said Bova. After...
WATERTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say

LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
CARTHAGE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local man acquitted in Lewis County Court on domestic violence accusations

LOWVILLE- A local man has been acquitted of domestic violence accusations. Last week, James P. Marra III, 44 of Greig, NY appeared in Lewis County Court for a trial regarding numerous separate incidents of domestic violence, which reportedly occurred between the fall of 2019 and June of 2021. According to...
GREIG, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 38-year-old Watertown man is accused of possessing more than 7,000 doses of suspected fentanyl. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force arrested Timothy Layo of 1204 Superior Street, Apartment H5 on October 20. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Heuvelton school break-in: superintendent says juvenile is suspect

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A week after Heuvelton Central School was broken into, a juvenile suspect has reportedly been identified. District Superintendent Jesse Coburn wrote a message to families to update them about “the recent break-ins and vandalism at the school and in our community.”. He stated that...
HEUVELTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Copenhagen tosses petition to hold fire department vote

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A dozen votes shy. We’re talking about petitions that needed enough signatures in order to put the fate of the Copenhagen Fire Department up for a public vote. The village voted to dissolve the Copenhagen Fire Department in September. The only thing that could...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Mysterious monster spotted in Copenhagen - in 1900

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The fields of Copenhagen have many animals -- mostly cows -- but once upon a time something much more menacing was spotted. To tell the tale, we go back to May of 1900 when Homer Ward and J.D. Dryden were riding a horse and buggy into Copenhagen from Deer River.
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of fleeing police

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
FORT COVINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Police have released the name of the Ogdensburg woman who died in a house fire Sunday morning. She’s identified as 79-year-old Rita Rolfe. Firefighters were called to Rolfe’s home on 1009 Mechanic Street at 6 a.m. Sunday. Officials said two people were inside...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Fatal fire in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials tell 7News one person has died after a house fire Sunday morning on Mechanic Street. Police Chief Mark Kearns tells 7NEWS the fire call came in at 6 o’clock Sunday morning and that the victim is a 79-year-old woman. Two people were...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Pistol permit applications offered again in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a month-long hiatus, Jefferson County is offering pistol permit applications once again. The applications themselves will look a bit different. They now reflect the latest requirements under the state’s new gun laws which began on September 1. Some new requirements include 16 hours...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
POTSDAM, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
LOWVILLE, NY
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy