Fertilizer plant in Grant County collapses from fire
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilbur Ellis plant near Moses Lake collapsed after it caught on fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake. It is not known what caused the fire. Grant County Fire District 5 was on the scene looking to put out the fire. The shelter-in-place...
Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake burns down
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A structure fire at the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake ended up collapsing the building, and a shelter-in-place warning was sent out by Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) due to air quality concerns. The initial advisory was set to expire on Monday morning, however...
All Three Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Keller, WA Have Been Arrested
KELLER, WA - All three suspects involved in fatal shootings on the Colville Reservation have been arrested. On Thursday, October 20, the Colville Tribal Police Department received a call regarding a shooting in the Keller District. Once arriving on scene, officers located two individuals deceased, according to a press release...
Third and final suspect in fatal shooting on Colville Reservation arrested
NESPELEM - A third suspect in a shooting that killed two and injured a tribal police officer has been arrested. The third suspect, who's name has not been released was arrested later in the day on Friday after two other suspects, Curry Pinkham and Zach Holt, were both taken into custody a short time apart.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man after trying to talk about a stolen car
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media, a man was arrest after deputies found a stolen car. According to the sheriff’s office, a person driving a stolen car took off during a traffic stop. The car was later found abandoned. Deputies saw a man...
Two Suspects Arrested in Nespelem Double Homicide Case
Update: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. The third suspect was caught in Elmer City Friday night. Residents in the Keller area can now go outside safely. Original: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. The Colville Tribal Police Department arrested the two men involved in a shooting in the Keller...
BREAKING: Two suspects involved in shooting deaths in Okanogan County arrested
NESPELEM - As of 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Colville Tribes Emergency Services reports that two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that reportedly left two dead and a tribal officer injured have been arrested and taken into custody. The ordeal started Thursday night when residents in the Keller...
Shooter in Nespelem/Keller area reportedly kills two, injures police officer
NESPELEM - Residents living in Nespelem and Keller areas are reporting that an active shooter situation on Thursday night has left two dead with a tribal police officer shot. Colville Tribal Emergency Services personnel were asking residents to shelter in place and not leave their homes due to the dangerous nature of the situation.
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested
The Richland suspect is facing felony assault charges.
Winthrop man facing charges after drug bust that allegedly involved fentanyl, meth and heroin
WINTHROP - A Winthrop man is in jail on $50,000 bail after he was arrested for being in possession of fentanyl, meth and heroin. 34-year-old Mark Purrington was arrested on Oct. 11. Purrington was arrested after an executed search warrant at a home at 582 Chewuch Road recovered 250 fentanyl...
1 dead, 1 injured in house fire at Moses Lake’s Larson community
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One woman died and a man was seriously injured when half of a duplex caught on fire in the Larson community on Thursday night. To this point, it’s still unclear what caused the fatal blaze. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 8900-block of Craw Ln in Moses...
2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington state
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane. Two arrests have been made
Colville Reservation shocked by violent crime in their community
NESPELEM, Wash. — People living on the Colville Reservation are still in shock, dealing with tragedy and trauma they never expected. Now they’re trying to move forward and find new ways to cope. Joe Leach and his dad were burning dry weeds to get their mind off everything....
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes
METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
Polluting WA gold mine broke environmental laws 3,539 times
A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the owner and operator of the now-closed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in north-central Washington, has committed 3,539 environmental violations. The company will likely be responsible for millions of dollars in fines, but continues to argue a broader case in court. The Washington...
