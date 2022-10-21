ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WebMD

Over 333,000 Healthcare Workers Left Jobs in 2021, Report Says

An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021, many for pandemic-related causes such as burnout, long hours, heavy patient loads, and personal health concerns, said the report published by the commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare. Also, many workers retired. An estimated 117,000 physicians left their jobs, including 15,000...
GEORGIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Slate

The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse

Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersdental.com

Why dental hygienists are leaving the field

According to the American Dental Association's "Dental Workforce Shortages" report, 42.9 percent of dental hygienists voluntarily left the field because of the culture. The report includes results from a survey conducted in June. The survey included responses from 4,255 dental hygienists and 5,122 dental hygienists 18 or older. Reasons for...
Engadget

Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices

Amazon workers in Georgia are the latest to go public with complaints about the retail giant’s labor practices. Workers at an Atlanta warehouse joined with United For Respect, at a press conference near the company’s ATL6 warehouse to detail new unfair labor practices complaints against Amazon. The workers,...
ATLANTA, GA
freightwaves.com

Is gig work killing people? Researchers link poor health to income insecurity

Many assume the gig economy is a new form of work, but that would be wrong. In 1776, economist Adam Smith remarked that workers “when they are liberally paid by the piece, are very apt to overwork themselves, and to ruin their health and constitution in a few years.”
ValueWalk

Marty Walsh On The Labor Market, Minimum Wage And More

Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh at CNBC Work Summit, which took place today, Tuesday, October 25th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/work-events/. Interview With U.S. Secretary Of Labor Marty Walsh. KAYLA TAUSCHE: Thank you, Tyler. I’m...
Lexington County Chronicle

Supporting Clarity In Health Plan Selection

(NAPSI)—While the open enrollment experience may be virtual, in-person, or a mix of both this year, it remains important that employers are prepared to help get employees and their families in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
AFP

Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in the state of New York voted decisively against establishing a union, US officials announced Tuesday, dealing a setback to the fledgling labor drive at the e-commerce behemoth. ALU president Christian Smalls dismissed the vote at the Amazon facility near the city of Albany in New York state as unfair.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Axios

Remote work leaves support staff behind

As the economy adapts to a new era powered by remote work, some jobs — especially certain low-paying support positions — are at risk of not coming back at all, even in light of low unemployment. Why it matters: We're still grappling with the ramifications from the seismic...
Vox

The Amazon Labor Union suffers another loss but vows to keep fighting

The Amazon Labor Union has lost its second straight election at an Amazon warehouse, 406-206, delivering a blow to the momentum the new union had built with its historic win in April and underscoring the heavy odds stacked against organizing inside one of the world’s most powerful and richest corporations.
SCHODACK, NY

