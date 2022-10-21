Read full article on original website
Over 333,000 Healthcare Workers Left Jobs in 2021, Report Says
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021, many for pandemic-related causes such as burnout, long hours, heavy patient loads, and personal health concerns, said the report published by the commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare. Also, many workers retired. An estimated 117,000 physicians left their jobs, including 15,000...
Labor tries city-by-city push for $25 minimum wage at California’s private medical facilities
Voters in Inglewood and Duarte will decide on a $25 minimum wage for nursing assistants and others at private medical facilities.
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Democrats are getting a boost from an unlikely source: Laid-off tech workers with more free time.
Emily Liu, 26, a tech worker in Southern California, was among hundreds of employees who lost their jobs last month when the communications technology company Twilio announced it was cutting 11% of its workforce, part of a wave of layoffs across the tech industry. But instead of immediately bouncing back...
The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse
Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
After a UPS worker’s suicide, employees disclose ‘tragic’ conditions at largest facility
Revealed: UPS workers tell the Guardian that intense quota pressures, injuries, an unclean and unsafe environment and understaffing take a heavy toll
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for gig workers to be full-time so Uber drivers and home health workers could qualify for benefits and better pay
The gig economy is propped up by low-paid contractors who often don't have benefits. The new rule seeks to treat more of them as full-time workers.
Railroads reject latest proposal from third largest union, as strike date looms
US freight railroads rejected a new sick leave proposal from a union of track maintenance workers that is threatening to go on strike in less than 30 days without a new labor deal.
Biden’s attack on gig work is an Uber mistake
Biden’s attack on gig work from truckers to journalists is an Uber mistake. Employees will suffer if Biden enacts new rule and Americans will pay the price.
Why dental hygienists are leaving the field
According to the American Dental Association's "Dental Workforce Shortages" report, 42.9 percent of dental hygienists voluntarily left the field because of the culture. The report includes results from a survey conducted in June. The survey included responses from 4,255 dental hygienists and 5,122 dental hygienists 18 or older. Reasons for...
Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices
Amazon workers in Georgia are the latest to go public with complaints about the retail giant’s labor practices. Workers at an Atlanta warehouse joined with United For Respect, at a press conference near the company’s ATL6 warehouse to detail new unfair labor practices complaints against Amazon. The workers,...
Is gig work killing people? Researchers link poor health to income insecurity
Many assume the gig economy is a new form of work, but that would be wrong. In 1776, economist Adam Smith remarked that workers “when they are liberally paid by the piece, are very apt to overwork themselves, and to ruin their health and constitution in a few years.”
Marty Walsh On The Labor Market, Minimum Wage And More
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh at CNBC Work Summit, which took place today, Tuesday, October 25th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/work-events/. Interview With U.S. Secretary Of Labor Marty Walsh. KAYLA TAUSCHE: Thank you, Tyler. I’m...
Supporting Clarity In Health Plan Selection
(NAPSI)—While the open enrollment experience may be virtual, in-person, or a mix of both this year, it remains important that employers are prepared to help get employees and their families in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Hiring Chesco: The Chasm Standing Between Job Seekers and Employers
Image via Express Employment Professionals. Express Employment Professionals has released a new white paper focusing on the disconnect between job seekers and employers who are desperate for workers to come off the sidelines.
Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in the state of New York voted decisively against establishing a union, US officials announced Tuesday, dealing a setback to the fledgling labor drive at the e-commerce behemoth. ALU president Christian Smalls dismissed the vote at the Amazon facility near the city of Albany in New York state as unfair.
Remote work leaves support staff behind
As the economy adapts to a new era powered by remote work, some jobs — especially certain low-paying support positions — are at risk of not coming back at all, even in light of low unemployment. Why it matters: We're still grappling with the ramifications from the seismic...
The Amazon Labor Union suffers another loss but vows to keep fighting
The Amazon Labor Union has lost its second straight election at an Amazon warehouse, 406-206, delivering a blow to the momentum the new union had built with its historic win in April and underscoring the heavy odds stacked against organizing inside one of the world’s most powerful and richest corporations.
