Eunice News
Time for some fun on 2nd St.
Alicia Mire, city of Eunice tourism director, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Eunice Rotary Club. Mire talked about upcoming events that will happen in Eunice. On Thursday at 6 p.m. there will be the second annual Fall into Downtown with live music provided by Three Thirty Seven, and Lost Bayou Ramblers. The event is free to the public. There will be food vendors. LSUE will host its Trunk…
NOLA.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
See The Entertainment Lineup At The Crowley Rice Festival
The 85th Annual International Rice Festival continues this weekend. The iconic celebration began this year on October 20, but you still have plenty of time to check out the festivities all weekend long. There is a full lineup of activities, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, food, and more food made with rice of course. While you grab some grub, check out another highlight of the Rice Festival...the live music entertainment!
kadn.com
Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival Rolling Out Sweet Treats On October 29th
Sharon Andres and Mary Bobb-Singleton, from the Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival , stopped by News15 at Noon to share about their upcoming festival with over 40 vendors!. WHEN: SATURDAY OCTOBER 29TH, 2022 (RAIN DATE: SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12TH) WHERE: 231 BURLEIGH LANE, GRAND COTEAU, LA. CONTACT: SHARON ANDRES 337.331.6352.
Breaux Bridge house fire leaves family without home to live in
In late Sept., Breaux Bridge resident Junius John Joseph and his family's whole life turned upside down when their kitchen oven caught fire.
theadvocate.com
New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish
Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
kadn.com
Furever Home Friday: Meet Lady Boo Berry!
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is showcasing Lady Boo Berry for this weeks Furever Home Friday! Jada and Kelly say she will be the perfect girl in any family looking for their first dog. Lady Boo Berry has been at the shelter since August, she is LASCC's longest staying...
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana Child ID Program launched
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
Port Arthur News
Memorial Marching Heat celebrates 14th Battle of the Bands win
Memorial High School Marching Heat is celebrating a 14th consecutive Battle of the Bands win following the Northwest Battle of the Bands in Opelousas, Louisiana. Band Director Alex Frazier took to social media with the results of the competition. The squad earned first place Grand Champion, first place twirlers, first...
Three pets rescued from Lafayette house fire
Lafayette Firefighters responded to a house fire around 6:49 p.m. Friday evening.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
postsouth.com
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
LCG picks new trash company
Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has been selected to take over solid waste and recycling collection services on November 1, 2023.
New and improved safety measures in place for sporting events in Abbeville
Members of Vermilion Parish School Board are implementing new safety policies for student athletes and fans.
theadvocate.com
Former Opelousas cop convicted of malfeasance for battering man suffering mental health episode
A former Opelousas Police Department officer captured on hospital video battering a Black man who was awaiting treatment for a mental health episode in October 2019 was convicted Tuesday on three counts of malfeasance in office. Tyron Andrepont, 52, was found guilty of three out of the five malfeasance counts...
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 8 in Acadiana area high school football
The Bears quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven TDs. Ceaser passed for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 yards and three more scores. The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
