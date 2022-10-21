ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Eunice News

Time for some fun on 2nd St.

Alicia Mire, city of Eunice tourism director, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Eunice Rotary Club. Mire talked about upcoming events that will happen in Eunice. On Thursday at 6 p.m. there will be the second annual Fall into Downtown with live music provided by Three Thirty Seven, and Lost Bayou Ramblers. The event is free to the public. There will be food vendors. LSUE will host its Trunk…
EUNICE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

See The Entertainment Lineup At The Crowley Rice Festival

The 85th Annual International Rice Festival continues this weekend. The iconic celebration began this year on October 20, but you still have plenty of time to check out the festivities all weekend long. There is a full lineup of activities, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, food, and more food made with rice of course. While you grab some grub, check out another highlight of the Rice Festival...the live music entertainment!
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish

Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Furever Home Friday: Meet Lady Boo Berry!

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is showcasing Lady Boo Berry for this weeks Furever Home Friday! Jada and Kelly say she will be the perfect girl in any family looking for their first dog. Lady Boo Berry has been at the shelter since August, she is LASCC's longest staying...
LAFAYETTE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Port Arthur News

Memorial Marching Heat celebrates 14th Battle of the Bands win

Memorial High School Marching Heat is celebrating a 14th consecutive Battle of the Bands win following the Northwest Battle of the Bands in Opelousas, Louisiana. Band Director Alex Frazier took to social media with the results of the competition. The squad earned first place Grand Champion, first place twirlers, first...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KATC News

LCG picks new trash company

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has been selected to take over solid waste and recycling collection services on November 1, 2023.
theadvocate.com

Stars of the Night for Week 8 in Acadiana area high school football

The Bears quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven TDs. Ceaser passed for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 yards and three more scores. The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA

