Alicia Mire, city of Eunice tourism director, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Eunice Rotary Club. Mire talked about upcoming events that will happen in Eunice. On Thursday at 6 p.m. there will be the second annual Fall into Downtown with live music provided by Three Thirty Seven, and Lost Bayou Ramblers. The event is free to the public. There will be food vendors. LSUE will host its Trunk…

EUNICE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO