In Rare Interview XTC’s Andy Partridge Says He No Longer Writes Songs But Would Welcome A Kate Bush-Style Comeback

Natalie Mering isn’t afraid of the dark. On her forthcoming Weyes Blood album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, she’s more wary of men who can’t find their shadows and the eternal light of the smartphone screen. The second in what Mering says is a trilogy beginning with 2019’s cinematic Titanic Rising, the record is an exploration of isolation driven by perpetual technological connection: “We’ve all become strangers / even to ourselves,” she declares on the ornate and ethereal lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” As the song’s music video makes clear, Mering isn’t scared of a little fake blood, either. (She’s featured on the new John Cale single “Story Of Blood,” too.)

10 HOURS AGO