In Rare Interview XTC’s Andy Partridge Says He No Longer Writes Songs But Would Welcome A Kate Bush-Style Comeback

Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First
Bono is currently promoting his memoir — it’s more of a WE-moir, really — which has led to a fresh round of press for the U2 frontman. In an excerpt published by The Guardian, Bono apologized for forcing U2’s 2014 album Songs Of Innocence onto everyone’s iPhones without their consent. And now, in an interview with The New York Times, he’s given an update on U2’s upcoming recording projects.
Stereogum
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”
Paramore performed at the nostalgia-heavy punk and emo festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas on Sunday, after the first day was canceled due to dangerous winds. Bandleader Hayley Williams addressed the progress made in the MySpace and Warped Tour-adjacent scene that birthed many of these bands in a letter that was shared on her social media a few hours before Paramore performed, and again onstage at the fest.
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
Stereogum
Homeboy Sandman – “Radiator”
The Queens underground rap veteran Homeboy Sandman has been on a productive run lately, and he’ll extend that run next week when he releases Still Champion, a new album that he recorded with producer Deca. Thus far, Homebody Sandman has already shared the early tracks “All Because Of You” and “Satellite.” Today, he’s dropped another new one called “Radiator.”
Stereogum
Dutch Uncles – “True Entertainment”
It’s been nearly six years since Manchester art-poppers Dutch Uncles released Big Balloon, their last album. Today, they’ve announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called True Entertainment. They’ve also shared the album’s title track, a self-conscious and synthy number that was apparently influenced by acid house and Prince’s Sign O’ The Times. In director Nick Middleton’s video, Dutch Uncles frontman Duncan Wallis wears an Elvis-style shiny gold suit and sings the song, mixing live vocals with the recorded ones, in an empty hall, giving a whole cheesed-out lounge-singer performance.
Stereogum
Gold Dust – “Mountain Laurel” & “In A Misty Morning” (Gene Clark Cover)
The Western Massachusetts musician Stephen Pierce is releasing his second album as Gold Dust, The Late Great Gold Dust, in a couple of weeks. He’s been pairing each new song from it with a cover — lead single “Proof Of Life” came with one by Karen Dalton, and he covered the Weakerthans when he put out his own “Larks Swarm A Hawk.” Today, Kearse is back with one final pairing: His scratchy, pastoral “Mountain Laurel” is accompanied by his take on Gene Clark’s “In A Misty Morning.” Check both out below.
Stereogum
Feeble Little Horse – “Dog Song 2”
Feeble Little Horse are the latest signees to Saddle Creek. Today, the label is reissuing their debut album Hayday, which originally came out around this time last year via Julia’s War Recordings, the Philadelphia label founded by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Doug Dulgarian. The Pittsburgh...
Stereogum
redveil – “pg baby (Remix)” (Feat. Denzel Curry)
Earlier this year, on the same day that he turned 18, the fast-rising Maryland rapper and producer redveil released his lovely, hazy, contemplative album learn 2 swim. He also shared a video in which he asked some of his role models advice on hitting that 18th birthday. One of those role models was Denzel Curry, another rap trailblazer who started out very young. Since then, Curry has taken redveil out on tour. Today, Curry appears on redveil’s new remix of his learn 2 swim single “pg baby.”
Stereogum
Win Signed Copies Of All Three New King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Albums On Vinyl
This month is all about King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard. The Australian psych-rock band, the subject of Stereogum’s latest Cover Story, has already released two albums in October — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava and Laminated Denim — and they’ve got one more on the away, Changes, which arrives on October 28.
Stereogum
Anxious – “Where You Been”
Earlier this year, the great young Connecticut emo band Anxious released their full-length debut Little Green House. Last month, they followed that LP with the stand-alone single “Sunsign.” Today, Anxious have dropped another single, and it’s another absolute jam. As with “Sunsign,” Anxious recorded the new single...
Stereogum
Happy Mondays Announce First US Shows In 14 Years, Playing Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches In Full
Happy Mondays have announced their first shows in the United States in 14 years, where they’ll be playing their 1990 album Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches in full. Earlier this year, the band’s bassist Paul Ryder passed away at age 58, though the band, led by brother Shaun Ryder, has performed at festivals around the UK since then. These will be Happy Mondays’ first stateside shows since 2009.
Stereogum
The WAEVE – “Drowning”
Early next year, Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall are releasing their debut album as the WAEVE. They’ve shared “Something Pretty” and “Can I Call You” from it already, and today the pair is back with a third single, “Drowning.”. “Drowning is one of...
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Walter Schreifels
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Few New York hardcore luminaries have had a career as varied as Walter Schreifels. While he can claim to...
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Stereogum
Halloween Rising With Weyes Blood
Natalie Mering isn’t afraid of the dark. On her forthcoming Weyes Blood album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, she’s more wary of men who can’t find their shadows and the eternal light of the smartphone screen. The second in what Mering says is a trilogy beginning with 2019’s cinematic Titanic Rising, the record is an exploration of isolation driven by perpetual technological connection: “We’ve all become strangers / even to ourselves,” she declares on the ornate and ethereal lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” As the song’s music video makes clear, Mering isn’t scared of a little fake blood, either. (She’s featured on the new John Cale single “Story Of Blood,” too.)
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. “Lose Yourself,” Eminem’s first #1 hit, sounds a little different when you’re staring at an...
Stereogum
Adjacent Festival Is Bringing The When We Were Young Experience To Atlantic City
This past weekend, tens of thousands of people descended upon Las Vegas for the first iteration of the When We Were Young Festival, a two-day marathon of ’00s emo and pop-punk nostalgia. (It was supposed to be three days, but the wind had other plans.) Next year, When We Were Young is coming back with co-headliners Green Day and Blink-182, now with Tom DeLonge back in the fold. And today, we’re learning that the East Coast’s gambling capital is getting its own version of When We Were Young next summer. That one will have Blink-182, too.
Comments / 0