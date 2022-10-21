Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
20th Annual Chick-fil-A Classic Returning to Lexington
The Chick-fil-A Classic is returning to the Town of Lexington for the second straight year. The event takes place Dec. 27-30 with both River Bluff and Lexington high schools serving as co-host of the American and National Division tournament games and the Carolinas Challenge. Past Classic participants include Steph Curry,...
Prisma Health announces CEO appointment for two Columbia locations
Prisma Health has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO) for Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Anthony Jackson has been appointed to serve as the CEO for the two locations, selected for his 30 years of leadership in the healthcare industry. According to Prisma Health,...
Swansea teenager, mother and uncle charged in shooting
A teen, his mother, and his uncle face multiple charges following a weekend shooting that injured two individuals in Swansea. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the Saturday shooting resulted from an argument between two groups of teenagers that started near the three suspects’ homes on Bub Wise Road.
Lexington Police Department fall festival returns after two-year hiatus
The Lexington Police Department Foundation will host its fall festival fundraiser with entertainment, rides and bounce houses, food, and a costume contest from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. The fall festival benefits the LPD, its officers, and community-focused programs. Tickets are required for entry...
Looking for a job? Cora Care is hiring
Midlands area residents who want a job where they can truly make a difference in someone’s life every day might find what they’re looking for at Cora Care. “Cora Care provides nonmedical in-home care for seniors or anyone who needs just a little extra help at home,” says owner Melissa Sprouse Browne. “We provide assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, and grooming, transferring — say someone has trouble getting in and out of a chair or in and out of bed, we can help with that.”
Deputies investigating double murder-suicide in Richland County
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crime scene after responding to a call regarding two unresponsive individuals Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m. According to sheriff officials, deputies found a man and woman inside a home located at 600 Bur Oak Lane. They both had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Gamecock sports week in review
Don’t look now, but USC has one of the hottest football teams in the SEC. The Gamecocks extended their winning streak to four Saturday night by defeating Texas A&M in Columbia 30-24. That win, the first ever by USC over the Aggies, makes their winning streak the third longest in the SEC behind only Georgia and Tennessee.
Broad River corrections worker arrested for trafficking meth
The South Carolina Department of Correction's (SCDC) Inspector General released arrest warrants Monday for a food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges. Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and providing contraband to prisoners. Da'Sant was also fired from his job.
SC Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting
SC State Election Commission’s website crashed Monday morning, on the first day of early voting. The website is now back up and running. A message saying “404 Not Found” appeared for users when trying to access the website. The website shows residents voting locations, voting dates/times, sample ballots, etc.
