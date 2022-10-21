ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Oil prices drop as Chinese demand data disappoints

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption.
rigzone.com

Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta

Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
CNBC

Oil near flat, inflation worries counter potential boost in China demand

Oil prices were near flat during a choppy trading session on Thursday, as worries about inflation dampening demand for oil contended with news that China is considering easing COVID-19 quarantine measures for visitors. Brent crude futures rose 14 cents to settle at $92.57 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
CBS Philly

Drivers in Philadelphia area react to Biden's expected actions to lower gas prices

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – President Biden will announce new actions to help reduce gas prices. It comes two weeks after OPEC announced steep cuts in oil production, a move that the president slammed.Getting gas has now become a very sore spot for drivers. While many are trying to figure out where you can save a few dollars, there aren't many options.  CBS3 was at two Sunoco gas stations on City Ave Wednesday morning with only 2 cents in price difference. Drivers CBS3 spoke with say relief can't come soon enough.  "I spend $30 a day on gas, 7 days a...
NASDAQ

Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China

Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up.
tipranks.com

Natural Gas Slumps 23% for the Week; Oil Inches Up Modestly

WTI crude oil closed 0.64% higher to $85.05 per barrel, posting modest gains but still on track toward the $80 mark. U.S. natural gas, on the other hand, was the big loser today and finished down 7.45% to $4.959 today, marking a nearly 23% price slump this week. Prices are now well below lows last seen in July this year.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve

President Joe Biden will authorize the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves on Wednesday, part of an effort to lower gas prices as polling shows concerns over inflation are likely to hurt Democrats in congressional elections next month. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a four-site complex of deep […] The post In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LOUISIANA STATE
pgjonline.com

US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss

(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
TEXAS STATE

