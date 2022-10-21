Read full article on original website
Oil prices drop as Chinese demand data disappoints
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption.
rigzone.com
Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta
Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
Crude Prices Stage Comeback Rally on US Oil Supply Withdrawal, Biden Announcement
Crude oil futures finished the Wednesday trading session higher, buoyed by concerns over tightening supplies and uncertainty surrounding global demand. It also helped that US government data confirmed a withdrawal from domestic inventories. But will President Joe Biden’s latest decision to drain more from emergency stockpiles send prices lower?
CNBC
Oil near flat, inflation worries counter potential boost in China demand
Oil prices were near flat during a choppy trading session on Thursday, as worries about inflation dampening demand for oil contended with news that China is considering easing COVID-19 quarantine measures for visitors. Brent crude futures rose 14 cents to settle at $92.57 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
money.com
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
Lumber prices have defied a cooling housing market to climb 26% in October, but surging mortgage rates will keep a lid on further upside
Lumber prices have rallied 26% so far in October, but further gains may be limited as the housing market slows down. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7% in amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike policy. "At 7% interest rates, I wouldn't expect lumber to do much for a...
Ignore the analysts’ misinformation oil slick: Biden is making real progress on energy
Under the influence of Saudi and Russian oil producers, oil and gas experts have ignored genuine accomplishments by the Biden administration.
Biden's Plan To Help Taxpayers At The Gas Pump Comes As Strategic Reserves Fall To 1984 Levels
President Joe Biden announced on Oct. 19 the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) due to recent production cuts announced by the OPEC + coalition. Since the release of 180 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves in March, the White...
Drivers in Philadelphia area react to Biden's expected actions to lower gas prices
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – President Biden will announce new actions to help reduce gas prices. It comes two weeks after OPEC announced steep cuts in oil production, a move that the president slammed.Getting gas has now become a very sore spot for drivers. While many are trying to figure out where you can save a few dollars, there aren't many options. CBS3 was at two Sunoco gas stations on City Ave Wednesday morning with only 2 cents in price difference. Drivers CBS3 spoke with say relief can't come soon enough. "I spend $30 a day on gas, 7 days a...
Biden tries again to lower gas prices — and slams oil companies for raking in record profits 'while a war is raging'
President Joe Biden will release 15 million more barrels of oil from the country's reserves to lower gas prices. The Biden administration has already released around 165 million barrels following the invasion of Ukraine. Biden also urged oil companies to invest in more production, and not their own stocks. President...
NASDAQ
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up.
tipranks.com
Natural Gas Slumps 23% for the Week; Oil Inches Up Modestly
WTI crude oil closed 0.64% higher to $85.05 per barrel, posting modest gains but still on track toward the $80 mark. U.S. natural gas, on the other hand, was the big loser today and finished down 7.45% to $4.959 today, marking a nearly 23% price slump this week. Prices are now well below lows last seen in July this year.
In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve
President Joe Biden will authorize the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves on Wednesday, part of an effort to lower gas prices as polling shows concerns over inflation are likely to hurt Democrats in congressional elections next month. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a four-site complex of deep […] The post In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
pgjonline.com
US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
