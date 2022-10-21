Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Implications of OPEC Cuts for Texas
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which coordinates its member states’ petroleum policy recently announced cuts to daily oil production, and the effects are reverberating through the energy market. Regular unleaded gasoline in Texas averaged $3.29 per gallon on Tuesday, nearly 11 cents higher than one month ago.
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
rigzone.com
Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts. The Canadian company may look to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as...
energynow.ca
Don’t blame pipeline shortages for Canadian oil price collapse
Canadian heavy crude prices plunged to their biggest discount to futures since 2018 and, this time, the collapse has little to do with a shortage of pipelines. Heavy Western Canadian Select’s discount to West Texas Intermediate widened US$1.50 to US$32.50 a barrel at Hardisty, Alta., last week, the widest since November 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That was just before massive pipeline bottlenecks prompted Alberta’s government to impose production caps on local oil companies. (As of Friday, the spread had closed somewhat to US$29.50.)
Jalopnik
There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report
The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
energynow.ca
Surepoint Offering FREE Charges For EV’s In Nisku, Alberta
In our ongoing efforts to support EV drivers and initiatives throughout Western Canada, we are offering FREE charges at our Nisku branch. Come check out our newly installed Siemens Ultra 50 DCFC! This charger is now on Plugshare and available to the public during business hours. Stop by for a visit or contact Travis Sather for more details – Travis.Sather@Surepoint.ca.
energynow.ca
Kingsway Instruments: Canada’s Most Trusted Calibration Lab and Test Equipment Supplier of Electrical, Dimensional, Humidity, Pressure, Temperature, and Torque Tools
Since 1969, Kingsway Instruments has provided Sales, Rentals, and Calibration of Industrial Test Equipment and Instrumentation for Electrical, Dimensional, Humidity, Pressure, Temperature, and Torque. Our ISO 9001 Calibration Lab offers NIST Traceable calibrations with the fastest turnarounds in the industry, bar-none, and extremely competitive pricing (and often the lowest). We currently perform over 20,000 calibrations every year for customers across Canada.
energynow.ca
U.S. depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights Canada’s energy security benefits
Like the cancellation of Canada’s Keystone XL pipeline, the unprecedented depletion of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is contributing to a less energy secure world, says a veteran Wall Street energy analyst. SPR inventories are at their lowest level in nearly 40 years as the White House releases oil to temper U.S. gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections. “The original intention of the SPR was to protect the U.S. against geopolitical disruptions versus simply trying to tame high oil prices. The spare capacity cushion is pretty tight right now,” says Arjun Murti, a former partner with Goldman Sachs. “Keystone XL and more Canadian production would help support long-term energy security and reliable supply.”
energynow.ca
Schlumberger Surges as Overseas Oil Work Leads to Profit Jump
(Bloomberg) Schlumberger shares soared after posting its best profit in seven years and raising guidance for the rest of 2022 as overseas drillers put oil and gas rigs back to work, following North America’s lead amid tight global supplies. The world’s biggest oil-services provider said sales in the final...
rigzone.com
Somalia Signs Oil Production Sharing Agreement With USA Company
Somalia's government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with U.S.-based Coastline Exploration Ltd. Somalia’s government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with US-based Coastline Exploration Ltd., the latest step toward developing the war-torn nation’s energy industry. Coastline, based in Houston, Texas, paid $7 million to the government for seven agreements...
pgjonline.com
US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that the world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos. Read full article here. EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023. The U.S....
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – About the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Q&A of the Day – About the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s entry: Hi Brian, I want...
Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil executive Matt Gallagher this week took a poll on Twitter to gauge sentiment toward President Joe Biden's offer to stock the U.S. emergency oil reserve at prices around $72 a barrel, to give producers an incentive to drill more.
Comments / 0