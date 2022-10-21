Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album and '3am' Bonus Tracks: Lyrics Fans Think Are About Her Exes and Joe Alwyn

Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style
Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!. The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. "David, you...
Beyoncé's Summer 2023 'Renaissance' Tour Seemingly Confirmed at Live Auction
Beyhive, get your coins ready! Over the weekend, Beyoncé and JAY-Z made a fabulous appearance at the WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala where an auction item seemingly confirmed rumors that the 41-year-old's highly anticipated Renaissance Tour is kicking off next summer. In a photo shared from the event, a...
'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance
After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
Tyler Perry on What It Would Take for a 3rd 'Why Did I Get Married?' Movie to Happen (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry may be bringing some fan favorites back to the big screen. On Saturday, the media mogul spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier exclusively at Byron Allen's inaugural TheGrio Awards, and revealed that there’s a chance for a third Why Did I Get Married? film -- but under one condition.
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Share How They Really Feel About Christine Leaving Kody (Exclusive)
Christine Brown's decision to leave her husband, Kody, is sending shockwaves through the Brown family. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, Robyn drops by Meri's house to discuss how they really feel about Christine leaving. "I just don't want to admit or even accept the idea that...
How One College Student Got the Ultimate Selfie With Angelina Jolie (Exclusive)
Angelina Jolie joined her daughter at Spelman College last weekend for the school's homecoming celebration, graciously stopping for more than a few photo ops along the way. The Oscar winner returned to Atlanta after first dropping off her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, back in August. Online, students and families alike posted about their encounters with the mother-daughter duo. One student, Jordan Berry, caught a particularly inconspicuous selfie with the actress in the crowd that he later posted on Twitter.
Will Smith Shares Pic of Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and More From 'Epic' Screening of His Film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith had some A-list support during a screening of his upcoming film, Emancipation. On Monday, the 54-year-old actor shared a selfie featuring Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris and Dave Chappelle. “EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!! @davechappelle @cblacksmith @badgalriri @kenyabarris @officialfawn @tylerperry...
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: 'Geometry Beach' Explodes as the Connections Multiply
Bachelor in Paradise is getting complicated. On Monday night's episode of the ABC series, Johnny dubbed Paradise "geometry beach" thanks to the many love triangles and squares that were forming, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The night was full of ups and downs as...
Derek Hough Reveals How Michael Bublé Agreed to Be His Wedding Singer (Exclusive)
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert can officially check wedding singer off their to-do list!. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Hough after Monday night's Michael Bublé-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars, where he revealed how Michael Bublé agreed to sing at his upcoming nuptials. "Yesterday in rehearsals, he...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
Wayne Brady Mourns Leslie Jordan and Details Difficult 'DWTS' Week (Exclusive)
Wayne Brady is reflecting on the legacy of the late Leslie Jordan. Following Monday's challenging Dancing With the Stars, Brady spoke backstage with ET's Matt Cohen about the actor and comedian -- who died Monday morning at age 67. "I was fortunate enough to interview Leslie during the pandemic [and]...
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
