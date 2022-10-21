Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album and '3am' Bonus Tracks: Lyrics Fans Think Are About Her Exes and Joe Alwyn

Angelina Jolie joined her daughter at Spelman College last weekend for the school's homecoming celebration, graciously stopping for more than a few photo ops along the way. The Oscar winner returned to Atlanta after first dropping off her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, back in August. Online, students and families alike posted about their encounters with the mother-daughter duo. One student, Jordan Berry, caught a particularly inconspicuous selfie with the actress in the crowd that he later posted on Twitter.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO