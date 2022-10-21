The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will hold a qualification hearing for the first 10 Maryland online sports betting operators this week. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) publicly released a list of the first 10 Maryland online sports betting operators it will hold qualification hearings for on Thursday, Oct. 27. If found to be “qualified” for an online sports betting license by the MLGCA, the online operators’ application will move on to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) for final review on Nov. 21.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO