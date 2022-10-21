ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College Men’s Hockey vs UNH: How to Watch & Follow

The Boston College men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum this afternoon as the Eagles look for their first home win under head coach Greg Brown. BC is coming off of a tie against a ranked Northeastern team, which ended in a shootout “loss” that doesn’t actually count as a loss because the game was non-conference for scheduling reasons. UNH, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing 6-1 loss at Merrimack on Tuesday night.
Boston College Men’s Hockey Knocks off UNH 5-0

The Boston College men’s hockey took down New Hampshire for the second time in just over a week on Sunday afternoon, blowing them out 5-0. The Eagles got goals from five different players and looked like the better team basically for the entirety of the game as they improved to 2-1-1 on the season and a perfect 2-0-0 in Hockey East play.
The Book 2022: Ratings and Point Spreads - Create Your Own Matchups

In and amongst all the angst about Boston College football in 2022, I've still been trying to have some fun with the football season. A lot of progress on my long time pet project, The Book. There are no edit rights to this, but you do have the ability to...

