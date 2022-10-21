Read full article on original website
Related
This North Carolina town rates 3rd safest for trick-or-treating
One North Carolina town has ranked among the top 5 safest places for trick-or-treating, according to the Chamber of Commerce site.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Fayetteville native thrilled to be working on set of Hocus Pocus 2
A Fayetteville native is living it up behind the scenes of the new movie Hocus Pocus 2!. Diamond McCall says the film isn't her first major production. However, it is her first on-screen credit. She talked with WRAL News about her work, including styling actors Whitney Peak and Sam Richardson's...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
thewashingtondailynews.com
William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth
Fayetteville — William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth died peaceful- ly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC on January 30, 1936, to Benjamin F. and Willie Mae Hedgepeth. He attended Rocky Mount High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lottie Lee Hedgepeth in 1955. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 proudly serving 4 years in Texas and Japan.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
Remembering Gay: 6th annual memorial scholarship tournament honors educator’s impact
WAGRAM — A golf outing early next month will serve as a reunion for friends, family members and colleagues to remember and honor one of Richmond County’s educators. The sixth annual Gay Garris Rhyne Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Deercroft Golf Club. This...
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
wtvy.com
Huntingdon escapes Methodist 38-35
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks escaped the Methodist University Monarchs on the road Saturday afternoon. Within a minute of the game, Huntingdon wide receiver Conner Bradford completed a 34-yard touchdown pass. But the Monarchs weren’t far behind. With 10:40 left in the first quarter, Methodist wide receiver Kobe...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
Early Voting Has Started! Find Your Polling Place!
A list of where North Carolinians in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area can vote early for the 2022 NC midterm elections.
One year on: Garland factory alive
In 2020, the Garland Shirt Company shuttered, leaving a void in the town and hundreds of residents without work, dimming a longstanding manufa
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Fayetteville State crashes another homecoming, this time at Johnson C. Smith
Fayetteville State knocked off another CIAA South foe at its own homecoming. The post Fayetteville State crashes another homecoming, this time at Johnson C. Smith appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
Raleigh erased a centerpiece of the Black community. Here’s a way to restore it.
Voting for Raleigh’s park bonds will help rebuild Chavis Park and mend a grave injustice. | Opinion
Now might be best time to buy a house in Triangle – here’s why
RALEIGH – First-time homebuyers discouraged by rising prices and intense competition are returning to the housing market, and now might be a good time to buy a house in the Triangle even with mortgage interest rates hovering near 7%. The market has changed. Here’s an example:. “Even though...
Comments / 1