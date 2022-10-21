ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth

Fayetteville — William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth died peaceful- ly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC on January 30, 1936, to Benjamin F. and Willie Mae Hedgepeth. He attended Rocky Mount High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lottie Lee Hedgepeth in 1955. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 proudly serving 4 years in Texas and Japan.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wtvy.com

Huntingdon escapes Methodist 38-35

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks escaped the Methodist University Monarchs on the road Saturday afternoon. Within a minute of the game, Huntingdon wide receiver Conner Bradford completed a 34-yard touchdown pass. But the Monarchs weren’t far behind. With 10:40 left in the first quarter, Methodist wide receiver Kobe...
MONTGOMERY, AL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

