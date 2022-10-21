ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

kniakrls.com

Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock

The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
OSKALOOSA, IA
WHO 13

Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old arrested in weekend shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines have arrested a man in connection with aSaturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation

(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting son Friday

A Perry man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting his adult son during a dispute in the home. Jacob Allan Miller, 33, of 2023 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of...
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Police Department Reminds Residents of Door-to-Door Permits

The Indianola Police Department wants to remind Indianola residents that if you live in city limits, anyone conducting door-to-door sales must be registered with the city and have a permit to do so. The department recommends asking the seller to see their permit, which will have the seal of the City of Indianola affixed to it and a hand-written signature, along with information about the business. To view the City of Indianola code of ordinances, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Bruce LeRoy Reis of Des Moines

Bruce LeRoy Reis of Des Moines passed away Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and children at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. Bruce was born March 6, 1950, in Ames, Iowa. He was the second son of five children of Raymond and Lillian (Johnson) Reis.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old has been located safe

UPDATE: Brujon has been located safe the Des Moines Police Department said. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Brujon was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Broad Street. He is approximately 5 feet tall and […]
DES MOINES, IA

