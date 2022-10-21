The Indianola Police Department wants to remind Indianola residents that if you live in city limits, anyone conducting door-to-door sales must be registered with the city and have a permit to do so. The department recommends asking the seller to see their permit, which will have the seal of the City of Indianola affixed to it and a hand-written signature, along with information about the business. To view the City of Indianola code of ordinances, click below.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO