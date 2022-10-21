Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
Arrest made in weekend Des Moines shooting, victim not expected to survive
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager is now facing attempted murder and robbery charges for a weekend shooting. Police located the victim Saturday morning during what they thought was a car crash in the 1500 block of 11th Street. Police say the 22-year-old driver crashed after being shot and remains in critical condition. […]
kniakrls.com
Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock
The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
KCCI.com
18-year-old arrested in weekend shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines have arrested a man in connection with aSaturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
KCCI.com
Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting son Friday
A Perry man was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting his adult son during a dispute in the home. Jacob Allan Miller, 33, of 2023 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of...
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
Fraud Fighters warning about latest scams at West Des Moines seminar
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s the latest scam or some old trick, scammers are always looking for their next victim. That’s why the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Fighters are hosting a seminar Monday at the West Des Moines Public Library. The United Way of Central Iowa is helping organize Monday’s event, which begins […]
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Reminds Residents of Door-to-Door Permits
The Indianola Police Department wants to remind Indianola residents that if you live in city limits, anyone conducting door-to-door sales must be registered with the city and have a permit to do so. The department recommends asking the seller to see their permit, which will have the seal of the City of Indianola affixed to it and a hand-written signature, along with information about the business. To view the City of Indianola code of ordinances, click below.
Des Moines police: Driver who crashed car Saturday afternoon found with 'gunshot injury'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man is hospitalized with critical injuries after police found him with a "gunshot injury" following a crash Saturday, according to Des Moines police. The crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. near the 1500 block of 11th Street. At the scene, police discovered...
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
theperrynews.com
Bruce LeRoy Reis of Des Moines
Bruce LeRoy Reis of Des Moines passed away Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and children at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. Bruce was born March 6, 1950, in Ames, Iowa. He was the second son of five children of Raymond and Lillian (Johnson) Reis.
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old has been located safe
UPDATE: Brujon has been located safe the Des Moines Police Department said. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Brujon was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Broad Street. He is approximately 5 feet tall and […]
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
Comments / 0