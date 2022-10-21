ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Todd Bowles had to explain Steve Austin to one of his players

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards missed last week’s game with an elbow injury, but was able to practice every day this week, thanks in part to braces on both of his arms.

When asked Friday how Edwards’ practices went this week while wearing the braces, Bowles dated himself with a pop culture reference that required some explanation for Edwards.

“He kind of looked like the Bionic Man,” Bowles said Friday. “It’s a little past his time with Steve Austin. I had to explain that to him.”

Steve Austin likely rings a different bell for those closer to Edwards’ generation, but even that one might have required some background information, considering Edwards was just seven years old when “Stone Cold” retired from professional wrestling.

Bowles said Edwards is “on track” to play Sunday.

