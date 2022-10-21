ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
tlc;mega

Christine has had enough of Kody Brown 's questionable behavior.

In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives , Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family.

" Janelle 's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel ," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken."

SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'

Christine — who shares six children with the reality star patriarch — explained Ysabel questioned how her dad could "justify" being their for his friend's wedding but opting out of staying with her in the hospital during her scoliosis surgery and recovery.

tlc

"Ysabel's surgery was at a time and a situation where it would have required that I'm six or eight weeks away from home," Kody explained in an attempt to defend himself. "No man can be away from work and from home and from family for that long. I was gone for four days for Brian's wedding. That's it."

Despite Kody's reasoning, Christine was left fuming by his decision. "What the hell. You think you get to go officiate your friend's wedding and not take care of your own family?" the TLC star seethed.

"I don't have to deal with him anymore because I'm not married to him," Christine, who announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody, continue. "So glad I'm not because I cannot respect this person anymore. Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man."

On the other hand, Kody expressed in the sneak peek that he believes his ex-wife was trying to make him out to be the "villain," as he went on to bash their fizzled out relationship.

tlc

"The lack of love between us was for a reason," Kody said of the former flames, who were spiritually married for 25 years.

CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLIT

Gwendlyn and Ysabel weren't the only children left with a bitter taste in their mouth from their dad. Just last week, Kody's son Gabriel revealed the two are estranged, saying during the last episode, "Me and my dad, we don’t talk as much as we used to."

tlc

"Ever since we talked about COVID and stuff and I voiced how I did not appreciate how he was handling it, tension has been really high," Gabe heartbreakingly continued. "It just seems like he’s tired of putting effort into maintaining something with me. I don’t really understand what I did wrong."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

People obtained the sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives episode.

Comments

Christy Davis
4d ago

It’s sad how he doesn’t really care for his own biological kids except the ones with robin. He doesn’t even know how old any of them are! Yet he demands respect when he clearly is never there for any of them when it matters. What a true narcissist and I hope meri and janelle leave his sorry butt! They deserve better! Know ur worth ladies! Bc u r being his doormat right now.

44
44
Terry Masters
4d ago

He is so devious & cares NOTHING for any of his older Children!!! The fact that he brags about going to this Wedding & was only gone 4 days is proof...IF he cared about his Daughter he wud have gone for the Surgery she had & only stay a few days! Christine didn't need his help but his Daughter wud have known he CARED. He does not deserve his Family except Robyn & his!

45
45
CRC433
4d ago

That’s his priority. Not his children and not his family. His excuse was he couldn’t go for that long of a time. Why couldn’t he just go for the first week after the surgery then. Maybe not go the whole time but be there for her part of the time. It’s all about him and his narcissistic self-centered attitude

30
30
