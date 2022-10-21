'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore

tlc;mega

Christine has had enough of Kody Brown 's questionable behavior.

In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives , Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family.

" Janelle 's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel ," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken."

Christine — who shares six children with the reality star patriarch — explained Ysabel questioned how her dad could "justify" being their for his friend's wedding but opting out of staying with her in the hospital during her scoliosis surgery and recovery.

"Ysabel's surgery was at a time and a situation where it would have required that I'm six or eight weeks away from home," Kody explained in an attempt to defend himself. "No man can be away from work and from home and from family for that long. I was gone for four days for Brian's wedding. That's it."

Despite Kody's reasoning, Christine was left fuming by his decision. "What the hell. You think you get to go officiate your friend's wedding and not take care of your own family?" the TLC star seethed.

"I don't have to deal with him anymore because I'm not married to him," Christine, who announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody, continue. "So glad I'm not because I cannot respect this person anymore. Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man."

On the other hand, Kody expressed in the sneak peek that he believes his ex-wife was trying to make him out to be the "villain," as he went on to bash their fizzled out relationship.

"The lack of love between us was for a reason," Kody said of the former flames, who were spiritually married for 25 years.

Gwendlyn and Ysabel weren't the only children left with a bitter taste in their mouth from their dad. Just last week, Kody's son Gabriel revealed the two are estranged, saying during the last episode, "Me and my dad, we don’t talk as much as we used to."

"Ever since we talked about COVID and stuff and I voiced how I did not appreciate how he was handling it, tension has been really high," Gabe heartbreakingly continued. "It just seems like he’s tired of putting effort into maintaining something with me. I don’t really understand what I did wrong."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

