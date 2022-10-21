ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecollegevoice.org

Hungry Hungry Camels?

Hungry Hungry Camels are chomping away, but it doesn’t seem as though Connecticut College is ready to play just yet. In what should be a banner year in New London with a nearly complete return to normalcy from COVID, athletics looking stronger than they have ever been, and the largest freshman class this institution has ever seen, there are still some areas that need to be addressed. One of the most pressing issues is dining services. Only seniors remember the days when Toll House Pies were served on Thursday nights, when you could order turkey bacon at the grill in the mornings, and when we had more than one fully functioning dining hall where students could eat. However, these amazing food options, along with what feels like much of the dining services staff, quickly vanished when we were all sent into lockdown and have not returned.
NEW LONDON, CT
thecollegevoice.org

Welcome to New England, It’s Wicked Cold

Connecticut College is home to students from all over the globe. While it may feel like the majority of us feed from New England, plenty of students come from outside of this six-state bubble. New England is known for its pristine and picturesque winters which are accompanied by bitter cold. Many Conn students aren’t used to these teeth-chattering winters; they come from warmer states or countries around the world. So, how does a student who’s never had a winter that’s dropped below 60 degrees Fahrenheit handle the Northeast cold? How does a student whose winters have consisted of 90 Fahren- heit heat waves and beach days prepare for a winter in New England?
NEW LONDON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy