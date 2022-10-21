This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 4,003 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Vidal Chavez. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. 432 Park Avenue the iconic New York domicile designed by Rafael Vinoly is the ultimate standard of living and delivers a like new, never occupied pied-a-terre that is turn key ready for immediate occupancy. The corner master bedroom suite includes an elegant hallway of spacious closets and two windowed master bathrooms beautifully crafted with marble floors and walls, cubic marble vanities with carved 22 inch oval sinks, custom wood cabinetry, freestanding soaking tub and separate shower, radiant heated floors and Dornbracht polished chrome bath fittings. The windowed eat-in chef's kitchen includes a center-island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and natural oak cabinetry, Miele stainless steel appliances and Dornbracht polished chrome fixtures. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. There is valet service with onsite parking, state of the art fitness studio, 75' indoor swimming pool, massage rooms, steam and sauna, yoga studio, business and conference center, library, billiards room, screening room, and playroom for kids. 432 Park Avenue has unrivaled, first-class 30,0000 square foot amenities which include 24 hour doorman, concierge for all your needs, white glove private restaurant with an exquisite menu, delightfully eat in or enjoy the outdoor terrace that can also be used for events.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO