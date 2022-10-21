Read full article on original website
Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million
An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Five Regions Where the ‘Golden Years’ Live up to Their Name
Mansion Global explores coastal retirement hot spots that offer an abundance of sun and outdoor pursuits. The Golden Years are aptly named when retirement means relocating to a sunny locale steeped in a culture of outdoor pursuits. Those include vineyard hopping in New Zealand’s coastal holiday destination Hawke’s Bay, a...
Nashville, Gulf Coast Florida Cities Hold Their Ground as Luxury Housing Hot Spots Despite Widespread Slowdown
In a sign of enduring appeal, many luxury housing hot spots from before the pandemic—and during—are now bucking the paralysis facing the U.S. housing market amid soaring mortgage rates. Take the area, which includes Davidson, Murfreesboro and Franklin, Tennessee. For the second straight quarter, it’s the No. 1...
$15 Million French-Inspired Mansion in St. Louis Vying to Be the Priciest Home in Missouri
A $15 million mansion in the St. Louis suburbs, fresh to the market on Friday, is now tied as the most expensive home on the market in Missouri. The French-style estate, perched on 7.5 acres less than 15 miles from downtown St. Louis, comes with a laundry list of lavish features across its more than 30,000 square feet of livable space.
‘Home of British Comedy’—a Victorian London Mansion—Lists for £6.5 Million
The “home of British comedy”—a Victorian mansion in London’s Bayswater neighborhood—is on the market for £6.5 million (US$7.3 million). In 1962, the building became the home of Associated London Scripts (ALS), the U.K.’s first co-operative for comedy writers founded by a group of creatives including the late British comedy icons Spike Milligan and Eric Sykes.
New York, New York, Home With 4,003 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $22.77 Million
This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 4,003 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Vidal Chavez. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. 432 Park Avenue the iconic New York domicile designed by Rafael Vinoly is the ultimate standard of living and delivers a like new, never occupied pied-a-terre that is turn key ready for immediate occupancy. The corner master bedroom suite includes an elegant hallway of spacious closets and two windowed master bathrooms beautifully crafted with marble floors and walls, cubic marble vanities with carved 22 inch oval sinks, custom wood cabinetry, freestanding soaking tub and separate shower, radiant heated floors and Dornbracht polished chrome bath fittings. The windowed eat-in chef's kitchen includes a center-island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and natural oak cabinetry, Miele stainless steel appliances and Dornbracht polished chrome fixtures. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. There is valet service with onsite parking, state of the art fitness studio, 75' indoor swimming pool, massage rooms, steam and sauna, yoga studio, business and conference center, library, billiards room, screening room, and playroom for kids. 432 Park Avenue has unrivaled, first-class 30,0000 square foot amenities which include 24 hour doorman, concierge for all your needs, white glove private restaurant with an exquisite menu, delightfully eat in or enjoy the outdoor terrace that can also be used for events.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 4,400 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $7.5 Million
This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 4,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Graham Larson. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Old World inspiration is readily apparent in its classic barrel-tiled roofline, stately stonework, decorative ironwork, richly hued woods, lush climbing vines, Venetian plaster walls, and earthy terra cotta tile. Fenced expanses of manicured grounds and tall trees create the perfect setting for peaceful private wanderings, all just an 8-minute drive from Sunset Boulevard. The heart of the home is an open great room that includes a bright, inviting dining area with sturdy ceiling beams, a living area with an eye-catching fireplace surrounded by built-in bookshelves, and a warm, welcoming kitchen with farmhouse sinks, distinctively detailed wood cabinetry, an oversized island, and stainless-steel appliances including a six-burner Wolf range with a griddle. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. One of four bedrooms, the upstairs owner's suite features a striking pitched beamed ceiling, an expansive walk-in closet, an outdoor patio and an en suite bath with dual vanities and a spa tub tucked away in a windowed corner. Enjoy alfresco festivities on the cool and breezy covered patio that includes an outdoor kitchen rich with organic hues boasting a built-in stainless-steel grill, a single tap kegerator, and a pizza oven with tile accents.
Syrup Tycoon Rebuilt Himself This Sweet Little Farmhouse Now Asking £1.7 Million
This is the house that syrup built. Or, more accurately, it’s the house that syrup relocated and rebuilt, and it’s on the market in Surrey, England, for a drop under £1.7 million (US$1.9 million). The Old Barn, as it is known, dates to the early 17th century...
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 5,000 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $1.95 Million
This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 5,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Lauren Dayton. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. This primary bedroom level offers a chic den, large living room with a fireplace, sliding pocket doors, large primary bedroom with built-ins, laundry room, massive walk-in closet with built-in organizers & an unforgettable bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level, 3 fireplaces, original solid wood pocket doors, designated dining area, whole house sound system, first floor formal living room & family room. The kitchen bonus is a large walk-in butlers pantry featuring a second sink, Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawers & tons of storage. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The garage is able to accommodate a lift for extra parking & was built with trusses to support a roof top deck. The tankless hot water means you will always have plenty of hot water to enjoy your private spa bath.
Sales Have Surged for London Homes Worth £5 Million or More
Wealthy home buyers and their appetite for London have pushed the city’s luxury real estate market to its strongest year on record, according to a report Tuesday from Savills. Between January and the end of September, 461 homes priced at £5 million (US$5.73 million) or more changed hands in...
Connecticut Sanctuary of Hit Songwriter Jim Steinman up for Sale
The estate that served as a sanctuary for composer/lyricist/record producer Jim Steinman for three decades is being sold intact with all his possessions and collections, including the Yamaha grand piano on which he wrote Bonnie Tyler’s hit single “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”
480-Acre Canadian Ranch Includes the Fictional Town of ‘Big Whiskey’ From Clint Eastwood’s 1992 Movie ‘Unforgiven’
Price: $25.5 million (US$18.15 million) This 480-acre ranch in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains outside of Calgary, Canada, has equestrian facilities as well as a full make-believe frontier-era Western town that was part of the set for Clint Eastwood’s 1992 movie “Unforgiven.”. Known as the Ranch at...
