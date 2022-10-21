Todd Reed knows his monsters. In fact, he knows them so well, he’s probably dreamt up a few that visit us in our nightmares and pop up around Halloween. Reed is an artist and a part of the upcoming TV show “614 Scream Kings,” where he and three other visual artists visit cities across the country that house mythical monsters, dig around to try to find said creatures, and return to Columbus to build replicas in their studio. The first episode they filmed, not yet released, was an investigation into the elusive Moth Man in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Reed had attempted to play a prank on his videographer.

