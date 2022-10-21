Read full article on original website
Hungry Hungry Camels?
Hungry Hungry Camels are chomping away, but it doesn’t seem as though Connecticut College is ready to play just yet. In what should be a banner year in New London with a nearly complete return to normalcy from COVID, athletics looking stronger than they have ever been, and the largest freshman class this institution has ever seen, there are still some areas that need to be addressed. One of the most pressing issues is dining services. Only seniors remember the days when Toll House Pies were served on Thursday nights, when you could order turkey bacon at the grill in the mornings, and when we had more than one fully functioning dining hall where students could eat. However, these amazing food options, along with what feels like much of the dining services staff, quickly vanished when we were all sent into lockdown and have not returned.
20 Years After Conn: Musician and Artist Robbie Guertin ’02
After graduating from Conn in 2002, Robbie Guertin started playing in an indie rock band called Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (CYHSY). The band released its first album in 2005. Guertin left the band in 2012 after releasing three more albums and going on several tours. 20 years later, Guertin is still working as an artist, graphic designer, and musician. Guertin designed album art, promotional items, and merchandise for CYHSY as well as for his two side projects, Radical Dads and Uninhabitable Mansions, and is now working as a freelance designer and illustrator. He has worked on several accounts for big companies like Spotify and Healthline.
Floridian Camels Cope with Disaster
Hurricane Ian has ravaged the United State’ southeastern coastline. In Florida, damages have exceeded billions of dollars. Several native Floridians at Conn have been impacted by the hurricane and the overarching climate crisis. According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office on September 28, “Ian is currently a Category 4...
Impacts of Burnout on Student Workers
Joining as many clubs as possible, attending guest lectures, meeting new people, playing sports, making meaningful connections with professors, working on campus, and taking challenging courses are all aspects of college that are encouraged to students here at Conn. While many of us take on multiple extracurricular and academic engagements, we are not warned of the key to long term success in college: a work-life balance. Whether it be through admissions, the post office, athletics, or on-campus coffee shops, there are plenty of ways to earn some money through the school. As these jobs are lumped onto the growing pile of expectations for students, a major question looms: is it all sustainable?
