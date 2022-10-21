Hungry Hungry Camels are chomping away, but it doesn’t seem as though Connecticut College is ready to play just yet. In what should be a banner year in New London with a nearly complete return to normalcy from COVID, athletics looking stronger than they have ever been, and the largest freshman class this institution has ever seen, there are still some areas that need to be addressed. One of the most pressing issues is dining services. Only seniors remember the days when Toll House Pies were served on Thursday nights, when you could order turkey bacon at the grill in the mornings, and when we had more than one fully functioning dining hall where students could eat. However, these amazing food options, along with what feels like much of the dining services staff, quickly vanished when we were all sent into lockdown and have not returned.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO