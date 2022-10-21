Read full article on original website
Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton Simon’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon Friday and Saturday night. Last night, there one protestor was arrested after they were reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home on 535 Buckhalter Road. Police have identified […]
Police search for person of interest in check fraud case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
GSU police arrest two following car break-ins and theft
Two individuals have been arrested after a wallet, backpack and laptop were stolen out of a car in the university parking lot. Amaan Malik Jones, 18, of Licolntown, and Dontavon Da’Shaun Norman, 18, of Statesboro, have both been charged with one count each of entering auto and theft by taking (articles from vehicle).
Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
Investigators to pause landfill search for Chatham Co. toddler's remains until Monday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and FBI landfill search teams looking for Quinton Simon say they have sorted through tons of garbage over the last four days. The department said Friday that this is a grueling part of their investigation that can only be...
US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
Jasper County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked. According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. […]
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
Jewel Thieves Still On the Run
The Vidalia Police Department is still seeking tips that leads to the arrest of two subjects who robbed the Kay Jewelers in the Walmart Shopping Center almost two weeks ago. Chief of Police James Jermon reports that the tips received to date have not panned out but added that the investigation is still active and ongoing.
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
Wayne Co. school bus driver arrested for DUI
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Heather McClelland, a Wayne County School bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a school bus on which two students were aboard. “We are extremely grateful that law enforcement was contacted by […]
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Quinton Simon's mom downs shots, flirts with bar staff amid search for toddler's remains
The mom of a missing Georgia toddler spent hours boozing at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night as FBI agents combed through a sprawling landfill in search of the child's remains.
Coast Guard responds after plane makes emergency landing in Liberty County
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTGS) — Liberty County emergency resources converged Saturday at the Sunbury Boat Ramp in Midway in anticipation of rescuing a pilot who had to make an emergency landing in the waters several miles from the boat ramp. According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby,...
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
