ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police search for person of interest in check fraud case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
Grice Connect

GSU police arrest two following car break-ins and theft

Two individuals have been arrested after a wallet, backpack and laptop were stolen out of a car in the university parking lot. Amaan Malik Jones, 18, of Licolntown, and Dontavon Da’Shaun Norman, 18, of Statesboro, have both been charged with one count each of entering auto and theft by taking (articles from vehicle).
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Jasper County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked. According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Jewel Thieves Still On the Run

The Vidalia Police Department is still seeking tips that leads to the arrest of two subjects who robbed the Kay Jewelers in the Walmart Shopping Center almost two weeks ago. Chief of Police James Jermon reports that the tips received to date have not panned out but added that the investigation is still active and ongoing.
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
HINESVILLE, GA
WTGS

Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Wayne Co. school bus driver arrested for DUI

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Heather McClelland, a Wayne County School bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a school bus on which two students were aboard. “We are extremely grateful that law enforcement was contacted by […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy