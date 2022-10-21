ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

Neighborhood sandwich shop closes its doors

The punk-themed sandwich shop posted a statement to its Instagram account on Friday notifying customers that, after two years, the eatery is calling it quits. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the immediate closure of our #sohud location,” the statement reads. “We have loved being a part of the neighborhood over the last 2 years . There have been many, many, trials along the way but we will always be grateful for the punks that kept showing up and letting us melt their faces.”
614now.com

Say hello to Mr. Halloween: Artist Todd Reed creates everything from monster masks to haunted houses

Todd Reed knows his monsters. In fact, he knows them so well, he’s probably dreamt up a few that visit us in our nightmares and pop up around Halloween. Reed is an artist and a part of the upcoming TV show “614 Scream Kings,” where he and three other visual artists visit cities across the country that house mythical monsters, dig around to try to find said creatures, and return to Columbus to build replicas in their studio. The first episode they filmed, not yet released, was an investigation into the elusive Moth Man in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Reed had attempted to play a prank on his videographer.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Longtime Columbus chef highlighted in People magazine

Catie Randazzo, owner of the former Brewery District restaurant Ambrose & Eve, was recently announced as a contestant on the upcoming HBO series “The Big Brunch,” and now, they’ve even received a brief spotlight in a recent “People” story. On Oct. 20, “People” released an...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One dead after shooting outside of east side bar

One man has died following a shooting outside of a bar on the far east side of the city. According to Columbus Police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Country Club Road just before midnight on Oct. 22 due to a report of shots being fired. Officers arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Man shot while leaving bar, won’t ID suspects

A was man shot over the weekend while leaving a Hudson Street bar. According to a press release from Columbus Police, at 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 21, the victim—a 31 year-old man—was leaving a bar located on East Hudson Street when a car pulled up. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle as he was driving away.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy