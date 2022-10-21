Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
TWILA MAE (SHIRLEY) DUNMIRE, 80
Twila Mae (Shirley) Dunmire, 80, of Blairsville, PA passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home. The daughter of John A. and Nevada (Marsh) Shirley, she was born May 16, 1942 in Indiana, PA. Twila and Leonard were married on October 26, 1968 and would have celebrated their 54th...
CAROLYN ANN (KUNKLE) FRITCHMAN, 82
Carolyn Ann (Kunkle) Fritchman, a realtor for three decades who. also headed Indiana County’s tourist bureau and participated in. many other civic organizations, died Thursday October 20, 2022. at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was 82. Mrs. Fritchman, who began her real estate career in 1985, worked. at...
PHEASANT STOCKING ACTIVITIES DELAYED
State game lands in Indiana and 11 other counties due to receive pheasants ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season has seen stocking activities delayed. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that heavy snowfall at the commission’s Southwest Game Farm near the town of Distant in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County damaged some netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in bad need of repairs. As such, there were many birds loose on the grounds and Game Commission staff are working to get them back into the enclosures.
T-BONE STYLE CRASH REPORTED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched members from Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to the area along Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash and fire officials described it as a T-bone-style collision.
INDIANA WOMAN KILLED IN ARMSTRONG COUNTY FIRE
An Indiana woman was killed in a fire in Armstrong County Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police from the Kittanning barracks said that 80-year-old Judith Zacherl was found inside a home on Rimerton Road in Madison Township in the north-central part of the county. She was found in the living room after the fire was put out, according to Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers. The fire reportedly started around 1:00 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JURY SELECTION TODAY FOR BRADY DISTEFANO
Today is the start of jury selection for the trial of a Cambria County man charged in the death of an IUP fraternity brother after a fight in 2017. Court documents show that the trial of 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Johnstown will start today with jury selection. He is charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with the death of Caleb Zweig on February 3rd, 2017. The two were involved in a fight that lead to Zweig’s death at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Former Indiana County President Judge William Martin had dismissed the case, saying there was insufficient evidence to support charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault, but part of that was overturned by a state superior court ruling, saying that there was enough evidence for a charge of aggravated assault.
EIGHT PEOPLE APPREHENDED IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF DILLTOWN-AREA MAN
State police announced the arrest of eight individuals connected with the kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old man from the Dilltown Area. State Police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield announced the arrest of seven adults and one juvenile who are all charged with kidnapping in connection with the death of Hayden Garreffa, with criminal homicide charges possibly coming later on. Those suspects are:
INDIANA STUDENTS NAMED TO YOUNG AMBASSADORS PROGRAM FOR STATE BEAUTIFICATION
PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful have announced the creation of a Young Ambassadors program, and the first round of participants, which includes two students in Indiana County. According to a news release, the new program “seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging and empowering young Pennsylvanians...
TWO MEN CHARGED WITH TRESPASS, SIMPLE ASSAULT FOR INCIDENT ON SATURDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged two men with criminal trespass and simple assault from an incident on Saturday. Police say that they were called out to the 200 block of South 7th Street at 12:32 AM for individuals trying to get into a home. When they got there, they found that 25-year-olds Blane Jones of Pittsburgh and Shamaar Vancol of Northampton were able to make their way into the home and got into a physical altercation with the occupants before leaving and later returning.
INDIANA HIGH GRAD NAMED PSAC WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
IUP soccer player Hannah Scardina, an Indiana High grad, was named yesterday the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week. Scardina scored two goals and had an assist in two games last week. On Wednesday, the junior assisted on Rachel Onderko’s goal in a 1-1 tie with Edinboro and on...
INDIANA BOROUGH ANNOUNCES ROAD CLOSURES
Indiana Borough has announced some road closures that will be in place today until this evening. One street that will be closed will be School Street from South 6th to South 7th Street, including the closure of the turning lane on South 6th on to Wayne Avenue. This will allow crews to remove a large tree. Also, a sewer line is being replaced today in the 1600 block of Church Street. That portion of roadway will be closed while work is underway.
IUP MOVES UP IN DII RANKINGS, DEBUTS IN REGIONALS
After beating Seton Hill last Saturday, IUP moved up to number eleven in the nation in the new AFCA Coaches Poll. That’s two spots higher than last week for the 7-0 Crimson Hawks. Grand Valley State remains number one, followed by Angelo State and the PSAC’s Shepherd, in third. Ouchita Baptist is fourth and IUP quarterback Mak Sexton’s former team, Pittsburg State, is fifth. IUP’s PSAC West rival, Slippery Rock, is 13th.
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
RUSSELL WILSON STATES, 70
Russell Wilson States, 70, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 while at his residence. He was born February 28, 1952 in Punxsutawney to Keith and Catherine (Henry) States. Russell was a member of the Indiana Eagles, Elks, Moose, Allied Club, Indiana County Police Association and the Fraternal Order of...
BODY OF MISSING INDIANA COUNTY MAN FOUND
An Indiana County man that went missing last week was found dead over the weekend. State police from the Troop A barracks announced that the body of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was discovered in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. was called in to the scene and ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD ENTERS INTO LAWSUIT AGAINST JUUL
On Monday night, the Indiana School Board authorized the district to enter into a class-action lawsuit against a popular e-cigarette manufacturer. The lawsuit agreement is with two law groups to enter the nationwide, multi-district lawsuit against Juul Labs, with the district seeking money related to district costs that are connected with the use of vaping products. Superintendent Michael Vuckovich talked about the three things that would be done with any money received from the lawsuit.
