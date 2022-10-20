POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Holy Cross men's tennis team turned in a solid showing in the Marist Invitational at the Marist Tennis Pavilion. Sophomore Diego Tran Rosado led the Crusaders with wins in both singles and doubles action. In the consolation bracket of the C singles flight, he downed Momotaro Kawahara of Marist 8-7 (7-5). Tran Rosado also teamed with freshman Camilo Illanes to top Kawahara and Army's Paul Roberts 6-3 in the consolation bracket of the B doubles flight.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO