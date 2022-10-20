Read full article on original website
Men’s varsity eight places third at Head of the Charles
BOSTON, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's rowing team had an outstanding weekend at the Head of the Charles on the Charles River. The Crusaders were led by the varsity eight, which finished in third place in the men's collegiate eight to earn a bronze medal. In the collegiate...
No. 6 Crusaders hold off Lafayette to remain undefeated
EASTON, Pa. – The No. 6 Holy Cross football team outlasted Lafayette in a 24-21 victory on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Fisher Stadium. With Holy Cross trailing by four points, 21-17, with just four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Matthew Sluka threw a 16-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Justin Shorter on fourth down to give the Crusaders (7-0, 3-0 Patriot League) the lead.
Holy Cross ties Syracuse at Ice Breaker Tournament
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team tied Syracuse 3-3 in their final game of the Ice Breaker Tournament. The Crusaders move to 2-5-1 on the year and remain 1-3-0 in Hockey East standings while the Orange move to 1-7-1 (0-0-0 CHA). HOW IT HAPPENED:
Men’s Golf ties for seventh at final fall invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Holy Cross men's golf team tied for seventh place at the Lehigh Invitational Saturday at the Saucon Valley Country Club. The Crusaders shot 605 (+29) over the two rounds on the par 72, 7,091-yard Grace Course. Freshman Matthew Williams led all Crusaders with a 149...
Navy betters Crusader volleyball Saturday afternoon
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Holy Cross volleyball program was defeated 3-0 by Patriot League foe Navy Saturday afternoon in Annapolis. The setback sends the Crusaders to 2-20, 0-11 PL while the Midshipmen stop a two game losing streak and improve to 11-9, 8-3 PL. SET SCORES:. Midshipmen 3, Crusaders...
Men’s swimming and diving captures Worcester City Championship
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's swimming and diving team defended their home Hart Center Pool by capturing the program's first Worcester City Championship since the 2011-12 season Saturday. Holy Cross tallied 700 points while fellow City of the Seven Hills schools WPI (532) and Clark (225) rounded...
Crusaders compete at Marist Invitational
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Holy Cross men's tennis team turned in a solid showing in the Marist Invitational at the Marist Tennis Pavilion. Sophomore Diego Tran Rosado led the Crusaders with wins in both singles and doubles action. In the consolation bracket of the C singles flight, he downed Momotaro Kawahara of Marist 8-7 (7-5). Tran Rosado also teamed with freshman Camilo Illanes to top Kawahara and Army's Paul Roberts 6-3 in the consolation bracket of the B doubles flight.
Holy Cross races at Head of the Charles
BOSTON, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's rowing team had one boat take part in the Head of the Charles on the Charles River. In the club four race, the Crusaders came in 19th out of 52 boats with a time of 19:12.829. The event was won by the Vesta Rowing Club with a time of 18:20.763.
