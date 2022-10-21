Read full article on original website
Call Jane - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Wunmi Mosaku, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro. Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Official Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, featuring Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Nebula, Kraglin, Cosmo, Rocket, Groot, and Kevin Bacon. In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for...
The Original Jigsaw Is Returning in the Next Saw Film
Original Jigsaw killer Tobin Bell will be back in the next Saw movie. That’s right – Jigsaw is back, for real this time, as Tobin Bell reprises the role of John Kramer in the next Saw movie. The upcoming Saw film is heading into production later this month...
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx - Launch Trailer
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, the video game based on the animated television series Zag Heroez Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Meet the characters and see them i action in this launch trailer for Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, and get ready to save the city of Paris in this action-adventure game.
Watch a Pair of Exclusive Trailers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix today, Tuesday, October 25. The four-day event sees two episodes of the horror-mystery anthology series debut daily from today through Friday, October 28th, when all eight episodes will be available as a collection on Netflix. IGN can exclusively debut a...
James Gunn, Peter Safran to Lead DC Films as Co-CEOs - The Quick Fix: Entertainment
Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new heads of DC Films and it's none other than The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Breakdown - The MCU Goes Full Star Wars
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has dropped, meaning we’ve officially gotten our first glimpse of the MCU’s Phase 5. The trailer raises a lot of interesting questions. Who is Bill Murray playing? Why is everything so Star Wars-y? Why does Hope Van Dyne consistently have the worst hair in the MCU?
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
She Said Review
She Said will debut in theaters on Nov. 18, 2022. She Said traces the genesis of one of modern media’s defining stories: the New York Times report detailing the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the first domino to fall in a global (and still ongoing) reckoning with abuse of power. It is also a removed and at times bizarre retelling of this tale, the kind of half-baked journalism movie that feels like a story-by-proxy, where it seems like it was decided, at some point in the filmmaking process, that there mere detailing of facts and chronology ought to be enough. Then again, perhaps that assumption confers too much control and projects too much intent on its creators. While they seem to know exactly what events were vital to this historical flashpoint, they have neither the skill nor the insight to convey that vitality.
We Who Are About To Die - Launch and Release Date Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay, brutal battle, and more from We Who Are About To Die in this trailer for the upcoming gladiator roguelite simulator game. We Who Are About To Die will be available in Early Access on November 15 2022.
Cult of the Lamb - Blood Moon Festival Trailer
Cult of the Lamb's new limited-time event, Blood Moon Festival, will be available starting today, October 24, until November 10, 2022. In the Blood Moon Festival, harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the event, bringing new follower forms, decorations, and more to the action roguelite game!
James Cameron Criticizes MCU and DC Relationships: 'They Act Like They're in College'
Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron has shared that one of the biggest differences between the first Avatar and the sequel is that Zoe and Sam are parents and are changed by having kids. According to Cameron, their love is in (Tony) stark contrast with the MCU and DCEU as those heroes "act like they're in college" when it comes to relationships.
Disney Plus Will Become the New Home of Doctor Who Outside the UK
The Doctor and the TARDIS are traveling to a new streaming service. BBC announced that Doctor Who fans outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch new episodes of the show on Disney+ while the BBC will remain Doctor Who's home in the UK and Ireland. This change will take effect starting in November 2023, when the show returns for its 60th anniversary.
Hasbro's Power Rangers x Cobra Kai Action Figures Are the Pop Culture Fusion the World Needs
The idea of a crossover between Power Rangers and Cobra Kai is as ridiculous as it is appealing. And while we'll probably never see Johnny Lawrence and his students take on Rita Repulsa in live-action, Hasbro is giving fans a taste of how that mash-up could look with a new series of Power Rangers: The Lightning Collection figures.
Andor Episode 7 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist Rebels Should Be Scared | Star Wars Canon Fodder
Andor Episode 7 shows viewers that pulling off a mega heist against the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The slow-burn Star Wars series once again forces Cassian Andor into close quarters with Imperials, and he and the other surviving members of the heist on Aldhani should be scared out of their skulls. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the full Andor Episode 7 breakdown.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's First Trailer Has a Surprise Guest
The first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here and it includes a special guest. The special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022. Disney+ finally shared the first trailer for James Gunn's Guardians Holiday Special and like all good Holiday Specials, it's about friends helping each other out. Peter is still sad following the events around Gamora after Avengers: Endgame and it's up to Drax and Mantis to cheer him up by bringing him his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon.
HBO's Arkham Asylum Series Has a Brand-New Showrunner
HBO's series about Arkham Asylum has a brand-new showrunner, adding to its carousel of creatives as the new show set in The Batman universe tries to find its footing. Variety reports that Antonio Campos will serve as a showrunner and executive producer on the series, as well as its new writer. This is reportedly contingent on Campos' version of the show going forward.
