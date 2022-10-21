She Said will debut in theaters on Nov. 18, 2022. She Said traces the genesis of one of modern media’s defining stories: the New York Times report detailing the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the first domino to fall in a global (and still ongoing) reckoning with abuse of power. It is also a removed and at times bizarre retelling of this tale, the kind of half-baked journalism movie that feels like a story-by-proxy, where it seems like it was decided, at some point in the filmmaking process, that there mere detailing of facts and chronology ought to be enough. Then again, perhaps that assumption confers too much control and projects too much intent on its creators. While they seem to know exactly what events were vital to this historical flashpoint, they have neither the skill nor the insight to convey that vitality.

13 HOURS AGO