Harlan County, KY

harlanenterprise.net

Bears clinch playoff berth with victory over Perry Central

With a Class 4A playoff game on the line Friday and Harlan County missing the postseason in 2021, the Black Bears made a statement by rolling past homestanding Perry Central 52-36. Junior quarterback Jonah Swanner scored three touchdowns, and running back Thomas Jordan added two to power Harlan County to...
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan and Harlan County receive report cards from state

The Kentucky Department of Education has released the results of the Kentucky Summative Assessment for 2022, or School Report Card, which includes results from area school districts. According to a news release, the results are from the Spring 2022 assessments. Starting this year, the state’s accountability system will feature a...
harlanenterprise.net

Green Dragons clinch second place in district

The Harlan Green Dragons celebrated Senior Night before Friday’s key district clash with visiting Pineville in the Battle of 119. Senior running back Jayden Ward scored four touchdowns to send his Dragon team to a 42-20 win and clinched second place in the upcoming playoffs with a home game.
WHIO Dayton

Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
agdaily.com

Kentucky Smithfield employee dies in workplace accident

Local news reports detailed the death of a Middlesboro man at Smithfield Foods earlier this week. Before noon on Oct. 17, Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steel was called to the plant. Mark Allen Tapp, a 61-year-old plant employee, was working on a machine when his clothes got pulled into the machine, killing him.
q95fm.net

KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man

Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
wvlt.tv

Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Honoring David Meske. Updated: 6 hours ago. Webb will honor longtime...
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
aseaofblue.com

Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week as they prepare to face the Tennessee Volunteers in one of, if not the biggest game of Week 9. For now, it’s time to take a look at where the Cats and Vols stand in the new rankings ahead of their showdown in Knoxville, which takes place October 29th at 7 pm on ESPN.
