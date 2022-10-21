Read full article on original website
Related
harlanenterprise.net
Bears clinch playoff berth with victory over Perry Central
With a Class 4A playoff game on the line Friday and Harlan County missing the postseason in 2021, the Black Bears made a statement by rolling past homestanding Perry Central 52-36. Junior quarterback Jonah Swanner scored three touchdowns, and running back Thomas Jordan added two to power Harlan County to...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan and Harlan County receive report cards from state
The Kentucky Department of Education has released the results of the Kentucky Summative Assessment for 2022, or School Report Card, which includes results from area school districts. According to a news release, the results are from the Spring 2022 assessments. Starting this year, the state’s accountability system will feature a...
harlanenterprise.net
Green Dragons clinch second place in district
The Harlan Green Dragons celebrated Senior Night before Friday’s key district clash with visiting Pineville in the Battle of 119. Senior running back Jayden Ward scored four touchdowns to send his Dragon team to a 42-20 win and clinched second place in the upcoming playoffs with a home game.
harlanenterprise.net
‘We haven’t forgotten you’: UK brings Blue-White scrimmage, large check to eastern Ky.
It’s been widely known that Big Blue Nation stretches from Pikeville to Paducah. They showed up in full force at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Saturday night for Kentucky’s annual Blue-White game. In the scrimmage, Antonio Reeves scored 27 points and Adou Thiero added 21 to lead the Blue squad to a 70-67 win over the White team.
Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at high school football game
A parachutist died Friday night in a skydiving accident at a Tennessee high school football game.
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
agdaily.com
Kentucky Smithfield employee dies in workplace accident
Local news reports detailed the death of a Middlesboro man at Smithfield Foods earlier this week. Before noon on Oct. 17, Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steel was called to the plant. Mark Allen Tapp, a 61-year-old plant employee, was working on a machine when his clothes got pulled into the machine, killing him.
q95fm.net
KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man
Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say
Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Honoring David Meske. Updated: 6 hours ago. Webb will honor longtime...
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
Virginia NAACP leader Kent Carter to be laid to rest in Knoxville after Turks and Caicos shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee native will be laid to rest in Knoxville after he was killed in a shooting while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier in October. Police in the Turks and Caicos said Kent Carter was with another tourist and three guides from...
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
wymt.com
Flood debris removal crews take a ‘safety standdown’ to not return to work until they get answers
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 15 locally contracted flood debris removal crews took what they called a “safety standdown” on Friday. The crews gather with their equipment outside, along the road in Letcher County. Crew members said they were looking for answers as to why their working...
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
aseaofblue.com
Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week as they prepare to face the Tennessee Volunteers in one of, if not the biggest game of Week 9. For now, it’s time to take a look at where the Cats and Vols stand in the new rankings ahead of their showdown in Knoxville, which takes place October 29th at 7 pm on ESPN.
Comments / 0