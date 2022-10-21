ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
KEYT

Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. That’s according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. But Hicks worked at the White House at the time.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
KEYT

More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property. The New York Times first reported the desire for another interview with Nauta.
KEYT

Obama endorses Beasley in crucial Senate race for Democrats

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in a new campaign ad. Democrats are targeting the Southern swing state as one of the few where they have a strong shot at flipping a seat in the evenly split chamber. North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests between Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Budd is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With Republicans poised to make gains in the House in November, Beasley’s race is an essential pickup for Senate Democrats who hope to retain control of at least one chamber.
KEYT

Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden after uproar

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats has retracted a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to engage in direct diplomatic talks with Russia. This comes after the letter triggered an uproar among Democrats and raised questions about the strength of the party’s support for Ukraine. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Progressive Caucus, said the caucus was withdrawing the letter it sent less than 24 hours prior. She says the letter was unfairly conflated with recent Republican opposition to support for Ukraine.
KEYT

Kerry: US not ‘obstructing’ talk of climate compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says the United States wants to find a solution to a growing controversy that threatens to overtake the upcoming U.N. global conference. Kerry on Tuesday spoke to the growing demand from poorer countries for financial compensation from the United States and other wealthy countries that are by far the biggest culprits in climate damage over time. Kerry called the idea of any one country paying a trillion dollars a nonstarter, politically and otherwise. But he insisted the U.S. was open to working on a financing mechanism, short of admitting legal liability. Developing nations are pushing increasingly hard for wealthy nations to sit down and talk on the issue.
KEYT

The future of American elections could depend on these five races

Secretary of state contests — typically low-profile races that determine who helps administer elections in a state — have drawn national attention and millions of dollars in political spending this year as several Republican nominees who doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election pursue the jobs. In...
KEYT

Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68

Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68. Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a “sudden cardiac event” on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will.
KEYT

Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Justice Department announced Monday the two men are charged with trying to direct a person they believed was a government cooperator to provide inside information about the Huawei investigation. But the person was a double agent working with the FBI. Eleven other Chinese nationals have been charged with various additional offenses that FBI Director Christopher Wray says show China’s “economic assaults and their rights violations are part of the same problem.” A Chinese government official says Beijing opposes U.S. efforts to “suppress Chinese companies.”
KEYT

Biden’s midterm ‘closing argument’: Look at the alternative

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to Democratic organizers at party headquarters and around the country, with the midterm elections two weeks away. Biden made what he called his “closing argument” and dismissed polls suggesting Republicans could be on track for key victories this year. He says there’s still time for “one more shift” in Democrats’ fortunes. The speech Monday was Biden’s latest attempt to turn the midterms into a choice between the two parties, rather than a referendum on his unpopular administration at a time of entrenched economic dissatisfaction.
KEYT

Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A congressional ally says President Joe Biden’s commitment to racial equity is being tested by federal investigations into public spending on a failing Mississippi water system. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson spoke at a meeting sponsored by the NAACP in the state’s capital city of Jackson. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late summer. The EPA and two congressional committees are investigating whether the Republican-run state has directed federal money away from Jackson instead of toward it. The meeting Monday night was in the same church where Biden told a congregation in 2020 that he would help people who had been marginalized, isolated and oppressed.
