BBC
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
BBC
Kidlington: Dangerous driving arrest over pedestrian death
A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian who was killed when she was struck by a lorry in Oxfordshire. The woman, in her 70s, was hit by a Scania HGV near the junction of Oxford Road and Churchill Road in Kidlington on Thursday at about 09:30 BST.
BBC
Boy, 12, dies after garage wall collapses in Clacton
A 12-year-old boy has died after a garage wall collapsed in Essex. Police said a man, in his 30s, was pulled from the rubble at the house in St John's Road, Clacton, at about 19:00 BST on Friday night but the boy died at the scene. The man, who suffered...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
Woman's body is found by dog walker six HOURS after car 'ploughed into tree' as man, 19, and woman, 22, released under conditional bail following arrest
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead at the side of a road – six hours after officers attended a crash she is believed to have been involved in. Police were called to the scene after a car left the road, ploughed through a fence...
BBC
Kyron Lee: Further arrest after man killed in street stabbing
Another person has been arrested after a 21-year-old man was knocked off his bike and fatally stabbed in the leg in Berkshire. Kyron Lee died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October at 20:50 BST. Mr Lee was struck by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked...
BBC
Driver seriously hurt after coach and car crash
A woman is being treated for serious injuries after crash involving a car and a coach in Gwynedd. North Wales Police were called to the incident on the A497 in Boduan just outside Pwllheli at around 12:00 BST on Wednesday. The woman, who was driving a white Vauxhall...
BBC
Oakwood: Park remains shut after rollercoaster incident
A witness at a Welsh theme park says screams were heard and rollercoaster carriages appeared "loose" in an incident that injured a man. Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, remains closed following the accident on its Treetops ride on Sunday. Dr Harriet Lloyd, from Carmarthen, was waiting for her husband and...
BBC
Pedestrian injured before five-car crash
A pedestrian was left in a critical condition after being hit by a car which later crashed with four other vehicles. Police were called to Fosse Road South, Leicester at 13.23 BST on Friday after receiving reports a man had been hit by a Jaguar. He was treated by...
BBC
Driver James Bryan who killed cyclist in fatal crash jailed
A driver who killed a cyclist in a crash in North Yorkshire has been jailed for nine months. Andrew Jackson, 36, was cycling on the A168 near Allerton Park when he was struck by a black Porsche on 10 May 2020, police said. Driver James Bryan, 37, pleaded guilty to...
Daredevil climber, 30, was killed when he refused to use ropes to climb deadly Snowdonia slope, inquest hears
A daredevil climber died after he refused to use ropes to scale one of Britain's biggest mountains in Snowdonia, an inquest heard. Professional mountaineer Thomas Furey, 30, set off on a 'free solo' climb without taking any safety ropes but he fell and was found at the foot of the notorious Cneifion Arete climb with 'catastrophic' head, chest and leg injuries.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire fly-tipper fined after being caught red-handed by horse riders
A man has been fined for fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire after he was caught by horse riders enjoying a canter in the area. The group of riders videoed the encounter in which they bravely confronted the offender. The riders warned 46-year-old Paul Bond that he was being filmed as they spotted...
BBC
Byker: Three arrested after man dies following suspected assault
Three men have been arrested after a man died following a suspected serious assault in Newcastle. Northumbria Police said a 36-year-old man was found with a serious head injury at a property in Jubilee Terrace, Byker at about 13:30 BST on 15 October. He was taken to hospital in a...
