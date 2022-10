Amherst, Mass. – (October 23, 2022) – It was an uphill battle for the Fordham women's soccer team on Sunday, needing a win and help to qualify for the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship. The Rams were able to accomplish the first part, scoring in the 88th minute to record a 1-0 win over the Massachusetts Minutewomen at Rudd Field in Amherst, Massachusetts.

