Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget for Review and Approval; Comment Request; National Teacher and Principal Survey of 2023-2024 (NTPS 2023-24) Preliminary Field Activities

Read full article on original website
Related
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
healthcaredive.com
Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care
Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
Phys.org
Online program to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress, study shows
An innovative programme to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress when used online, new analysis shows. Own-Voice Intensive Phonics (OVIP) approach is a computer-assisted instruction system which has already been shown to be effective as part of face-to-face tuition as part of previous research. The first...
foodsafetynews.com
Center for Produce Safety funds 14 new research projects
In an effort to help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) is funding 14 new research projects, valued at more than $3.9 million. These 14 new projects are aimed at answering industry questions about leafy greens production in controlled...
physiciansweekly.com
MOUD Receipt and Retention & Telehealth Services Receipt
During the COVID-19 epidemic, federal emergency powers were used to increase the use of telemedicine for new and ongoing care, including the administration of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD). For a study, researchers sought to investigate the use of telehealth services, the acquisition and retention of MOUD (methadone, buprenorphine, and extended-release [ER] naltrexone), and overdoses that were treated medically both before and after the COVID-19 epidemic.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Meeker retiring after ‘a lifetime’ in animal agriculture
After “a lifetime” in the animal agriculture industry, and more than 18 years at the North American Renderers Association (formerly National Renderers Association), Dr. David L. Meeker, Ph.D., M.B.A., NARA’s senior vice president, and director of research for the Fats and Research Foundation, is retiring at the end of the year.
Comments / 0