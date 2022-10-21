Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget for Review and Approval; Comment Request; National Teacher and Principal Survey of 2023-2024 (NTPS 2023-24) Preliminary Field Activities

During the COVID-19 epidemic, federal emergency powers were used to increase the use of telemedicine for new and ongoing care, including the administration of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD). For a study, researchers sought to investigate the use of telehealth services, the acquisition and retention of MOUD (methadone, buprenorphine, and extended-release [ER] naltrexone), and overdoses that were treated medically both before and after the COVID-19 epidemic.

3 DAYS AGO